Intel apologizes to China for shunning slave-labor region Xinjiang:
Intel has joined a growing number of large western tech firms who have had to backtrack on their moves pertaining to China's internal policies, which are criticized internationally for violating human rights.
But when the US chipmaker seemed to try to take a stance on the Xinjiang region and labor conditions there calling on its suppliers not to source components or rely on the local workforce, the company quickly issued an apology.
In the apology, posted in Chinese on the giant WeChat platform, Intel said its original letter – effectively calling its partners to boycott Xinjiang-based supply-chain and labor – was motivated solely by Intel's desire to comply with US laws when it came to doing business in China.
It was in no way meant to express a position on the matter – (i.e., support western claims that Chinese authorities are resorting to forced labor in the troubled region), it said.
"For causing trouble to our esteemed Chinese customers, partners and the general public, we express our sincere apologies," Intel's apology reads.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 27, @10:47AM
"With adequate profit, capital is very bold. A certain 10 per cent. will ensure its employment anywhere; 20 per cent. certain will produce eagerness; 50 per cent., positive audacity; 100 per cent. will make it ready to trample on all human laws; 300 per cent., and there is not a crime at which it will scruple, nor a risk it will not run, even to the chance of its owner being hanged. If turbulence and strife will bring a profit, it will freely encourage both. Smuggling and the slave-trade have amply proved all that is here stated."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Dunning [wikipedia.org]