Intel has joined a growing number of large western tech firms who have had to backtrack on their moves pertaining to China's internal policies, which are criticized internationally for violating human rights.

But when the US chipmaker seemed to try to take a stance on the Xinjiang region and labor conditions there calling on its suppliers not to source components or rely on the local workforce, the company quickly issued an apology.

In the apology, posted in Chinese on the giant WeChat platform, Intel said its original letter – effectively calling its partners to boycott Xinjiang-based supply-chain and labor – was motivated solely by Intel's desire to comply with US laws when it came to doing business in China.

It was in no way meant to express a position on the matter – (i.e., support western claims that Chinese authorities are resorting to forced labor in the troubled region), it said.

"For causing trouble to our esteemed Chinese customers, partners and the general public, we express our sincere apologies," Intel's apology reads.