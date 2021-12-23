CDC cuts isolation, quarantine time for health workers as omicron cases surge:
Doctors, nurses and other staff who test positive for covid-19 can more quickly return to work under recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, as short-staffed hospitals brace for a winter surge of cases.
According to the CDC's new guidance, health workers who contract the coronavirus but are asymptomatic can return to work after seven days with a negative test. "[T]hat isolation time can be cut further if there are staffing shortages," CDC wrote. Previously, the agency had recommended that infected health workers isolate for at least 10 days to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
CDC shortens recommend quarantine duration, with restrictions:
On Monday, officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered the amount of time that Americans with COVID-19 need to spend in isolation, reducing guidance from 10 days to five, provided they aren't experiencing symptoms and stay masked around other people for an additional five days. The quarantine guidance for anyone exposed to the virus received the same revision.
[...] Booster shots of Pfizer and Moderna have been shown to be effective in protecting against the variant, with CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky saying that the organization was considering revising the definition of "fully vaccinated" to include booster shots.
The important distinction in the new guidance is that infected people are free of symptoms and remain masked around other people.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday December 28, @08:15AM (3 children)
Let's squeeze more work out of health workers without compensation, and let's not hire additional staff.
So what's new there?
I'm an engineer. I wanted to be a doctor when I was a kid, to help people get better. You know what? After seeing how these people are treated, I've come to the conclusion that medical school not panning out for me what the luckiest break I ever had. Is that sad or what?
(Score: 1, Troll) by krishnoid on Tuesday December 28, @08:25AM
Pretty sad [youtu.be], in brief (warning, bad words) -- and this was describing the July 2021 wave.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 28, @08:51AM
You go numb (one way or another) to being treated like crap, being disregarded completely, or being blamed for things that aren't your fault. The worst part is the whiplash. Something happens that you can finally feel good about (a better than expected outcome, a complement, or even a sincere thank you) and you let your guard down and feel good for a little bit. And then everything comes crashing down and you're treated like shit again. Less than a week ago at a certain holiday dinner, the same family member in the same breath went from calling me a healthcare hero sacrificing for the greater good to a incompetent and uninformed serial killer on the prowl for money. In hindsight I should have seen it coming but the whiplash is what really makes it sting. I can't wait for this pandemic to wind down and I can go back to the job I'm supposed to do. There is literally no way to win because you are crushed between your employer and your patients because neither give a fuck about you on average.
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Tuesday December 28, @09:46AM
It doesn't sound like health workers are working without pay. They are working the same hours with the same pay they would have, had they not had covid or exposure to covid.
Sure, they're being "cheated" out of "free vacation" (don't feel sick but have to not work while still getting pay, heck, I'd want it too), but it's not somehow unfair labor practice.
There's a lot of shit to fling nowadays (there's hypocrisy here as an exercise for the reader), but not for this specific point.
