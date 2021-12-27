Riot Games agrees to pay $100 million in settlement of class-action gender discrimination suit:
"League of Legends" publisher Riot Games announced Monday that it is settling a 2018 gender-based discrimination class-action suit with California state agencies and current and former women employees for $100 million. The company will pay $80 million to members of the class-action suit and approximately $20 million toward plaintiffs' legal fees.
The Los Angeles lawsuit was filed in November 2018 by now-former employees Melanie McCracken and Jess Negrón, alleging gender discrimination as well as sexual harassment and misconduct at Riot Games. The suit was followed by two inquiries led by California state agencies. The suit came after gaming news site Kotaku published an exposé about a culture of sexism at Riot Games, where female employees were asked in job interviews to be "core gamers" and "League of Legends" players. In the article, women said they were turned away for insufficiently satisfying those criteria during the hiring process.
"This is a great day for the women of Riot Games — and for women at all video game and tech companies — who deserve a workplace that is free of harassment and discrimination," said the plaintiffs' counsel, the employment and sexual harassment lawyer Genie Harrison. "We appreciate Riot's introspection and work since 2018 toward becoming a more diverse and inclusive company."
Riot agreed to settle the suit in 2019 for $10 million, but California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) intervened, blocking the agreement with a court filing in which the agency argued that victims should be entitled to as much as $400 million. The DFEH posted a news release acknowledging the settlement Monday night.
The new settlement is with the DFEH, the California Division of Labor Standards Enforcement (DLSE) and certain individual claimants. All current and former California employees and contractors who identify as women and worked at Riot between November 2014 and present day qualify for a payout. At least 2,300 workers are eligible for part of the $80 million settlement, with those who started earlier or worked at the company longer receiving a larger allocation of the funds. Riot will pay into a settlement fund that will then be distributed to claimants following a court's approval. McCracken settled out of the suit for an undisclosed figure. Riot declined to comment on whether certain individual plaintiffs who had entered arbitration agreements with Riot would receive part of the $80 million.
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Tuesday December 28, @05:10PM
What does it mean to be a "core gamer" and "League of Legends" players? Stupid old me would think that would mean, "Do you like to game a whole lot" and "Do you focus on League of Legends?" Unless that really means, "Greasy young men and boys living in their moms basements?", it seems reasonable to ask those sorts of questions. When we hire, we ask if people enjoy doing the things they will be paid to do.
The two requirements don't seem outrageous to me when you are going to working on those specific things. Maybe I'm missing something?
Regardless, where are these two women at today? I can't imagine a company that wouldn't want to hire these two today.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 28, @05:24PM
