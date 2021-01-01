The privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo continues to grow rapidly, with the company now averaging over 100 million daily search queries and growing by almost 47% in 2021.

Unlike other search engines, DuckDuckGo says they do not track your searches or your behavior on other sites. Instead of building user profiles used to display interest-based ads, DuckDuckGo search pages display contextual advertisements based on the searched keywords.

[...] Furthermore, to build their search index, the search engine uses the DuckDuckBot spider to crawl sites and receive data from partners, such as Wikipedia and Bing. However, they do not build their index using data from Google.

While Google remains the dominant search platform, DuckDuckGo has seen impressive year-over-year growth. In 2020, DuckDuckGo received 23,653,663,401 total search queries and achieved a daily average of 79 million search queries by the end of December. In 2021, DuckDuckGo received 34.6 million search queries and currently has an average of 100 million search queries per day, showing a 46.4% growth for the year.