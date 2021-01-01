from the let-me-duck-that-for-you dept.
Privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo grew by 46% in 2021:
The privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo continues to grow rapidly, with the company now averaging over 100 million daily search queries and growing by almost 47% in 2021.
Unlike other search engines, DuckDuckGo says they do not track your searches or your behavior on other sites. Instead of building user profiles used to display interest-based ads, DuckDuckGo search pages display contextual advertisements based on the searched keywords.
[...] Furthermore, to build their search index, the search engine uses the DuckDuckBot spider to crawl sites and receive data from partners, such as Wikipedia and Bing. However, they do not build their index using data from Google.
While Google remains the dominant search platform, DuckDuckGo has seen impressive year-over-year growth. In 2020, DuckDuckGo received 23,653,663,401 total search queries and achieved a daily average of 79 million search queries by the end of December. In 2021, DuckDuckGo received 34.6 million search queries and currently has an average of 100 million search queries per day, showing a 46.4% growth for the year.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by fustakrakich on Tuesday December 28, @07:35PM (2 children)
If they get big enough to attract attention, all the usual suspects will be hammering on them just like google
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 28, @08:09PM
Already happened dude.
I stopped using it because randomly, and for days at a time, it returns absolute bilge. Can't even find gmail. So, yeah: nice things, we, can't have, why.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday December 28, @08:28PM
Hammer as they may, if DDG insists on continuing as a privacy advocate, the hammering does no good.
Besides, there isn't an awful lot of evidence that targeted advertising makes more sales than context-related advertising. For instance, Google may know that I searched for some item on their search engine. I researched the item for hours, or days, then I made a purchase through PayPal, or Amazon, or Ebay, or Craig's list. Google continues to advertise that item for days, weeks, even months - and all that advertising money is wasted on a guy who doesn't need the product any longer.
I would dearly love for more people to wake up, and understand just how creepy targeted advertising is. Object to it, then shut it down - one of the first steps is to use a different search engine that doesn't target you. I can't repeat often enough: no corporation, no government agency, no not-for-profit, no church agency, no one is "entitled" to your data. If they want your data, they should negotiate a price with you. How much would it be worth to you, to share all of the data on your computer with me, for instance?
Lumping together Apple, Google, Amazon, and all the rest, that would mean I can search through the files on your computer (pinky swear that I'll do nothing with that data unless it breaks a law, or one of my partners wants the data, or I find a way to profit from the data, or some nubile young blonde just asks me nicely) search through your photos, videos, search your browsing history, everything. Put a price on it, so we can negotiate.
