Lasers have been demonstrated to be capable of all kinds of attacks, from breaking into a smart home to non-line-of-sight imaging. Researchers at Germany's Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), the Technical University of Braunschweig, and the Technical University of Berlin demonstrated that physically isolated (air-gapped) computer systems can be hacked using a directed laser:
The researchers found that hackers can communicate secretly with air-gapped computer systems over several meters of distance, using a directed laser to transmit data to the light-emitting diodes of traditional office devices without additional hardware at the attacked device. Their work was presented at ACSAC '21, the Annual Computer Security Applications Conference.
"The LaserShark project demonstrates how important it is to additionally protect critical IT systems optically next to conventional information and communication technology security measures," says KIT Professor Christian Wressnegger.
Full story at Kit.edu Originally spotted on The Eponymous Pickle.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday December 29, @07:00AM
The retrieving data part from blinking LEDs etc have been known for some time. I guess the new part here is that you can also then send data into the device via the same LEDs?
But still if I have my supersecretairgappedcomputer why would I allow you within several meters of it with your laser? There won't be any windows in the room either nor any peons doing mundane office work. So not sure about the actual usability in that regard. Better to hack the low hanging fruits.
That said "several" meters is a bit of an understatement, according to the KIT article it's up to 25 meters, even tho the image above that text indicates that it should be less then 20 meters (so between 65-80 feet). Still quite a bit further then a few.
Also if you can insert commands or instructions into the machine via the diodes how do you halt the machines normal function and not make it crash? Does this only work on idle machines?
At least they had the decency to call it the LaserShark project. So they do have a sense of humor about it.