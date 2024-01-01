from the designed-by-Betteridge? dept.
The OS/2 Museum recently came into possession of what may be the first adapter with support for two IDE channels... sort of:
The adapter was made by Plus Development Corporation, a subsidiary of the disk maker Quantum. This particular specimen was manufactured in 1989, though its BIOS has a 1988 copyright.
The adapter is quite obscure for something made by a well known company. I could not find any information about it whatsoever. The only public reference to its existence is its FCC ID, EU95T8IMPULSE80-2 (note that Plus Impulse was a brand name under which some Quantum drives were sold). The FCC application is from March 17, 1989, and it mentions a "hard disk controller card for internal & external hard disk drives".
(Score: 2) by bart9h on Wednesday December 29, @03:59PM
I used OS/2 for quite some time, and always found it to be a solid and modern system.
Nowadays it's hard to justify picking anything but Linux or *BSD.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday December 29, @04:12PM
Sometime around 1992, a local geek type was showing off his server. He had something like this in his huge 486 server box. The guy had a whole stack of hard drives, with a bunch of cables running to them. At that point in time, it was the biggest server I had ever seen, with 8 or 10 drive bays, in addition to the floppy drives. If I remember correctly, two hard drives were connected directly to his mainboard, two more connected to the card, and the rest were on a SCSI cable. The old guy went on and on for several minutes about the relative advantages of SCSI and IDE, and most of it went right over my head. All that I remember for sure, was the eye-popping speed of file transfers - none of which would impress younger people who are accustomed to SATA, flash drives, and NVME.
