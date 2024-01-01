https://www.os2museum.com/wp/first-dual-channel-ide/

The OS/2 Museum recently came into possession of what may be the first adapter with support for two IDE channels... sort of:

The adapter was made by Plus Development Corporation, a subsidiary of the disk maker Quantum. This particular specimen was manufactured in 1989, though its BIOS has a 1988 copyright.

The adapter is quite obscure for something made by a well known company. I could not find any information about it whatsoever. The only public reference to its existence is its FCC ID, EU95T8IMPULSE80-2 (note that Plus Impulse was a brand name under which some Quantum drives were sold). The FCC application is from March 17, 1989, and it mentions a "hard disk controller card for internal & external hard disk drives".