The RedLine information-stealing malware targets popular web browsers such as Chrome, Edge, and Opera, demonstrating why storing your passwords in browsers is a bad idea.

This malware is a commodity information-stealer that can be purchased for roughly $200 on cyber-crime forums and be deployed without requiring much knowledge or effort.

However, a new report by AhnLab ASEC warns that the convenience of using the auto-login feature on web browsers is becoming a substantial security problem affecting both organizations and individuals.

[...] Using your web browser to store your login credentials is tempting and convenient, but doing so is risky even without malware infections.

By doing so, a local or remote actor with access to your machine could steal all your passwords in a matter of minutes.

Instead, it would be best to use a dedicated password manager that stores everything in an encrypted vault and requests the master password to unlock it.

Moreover, you should configure specific rules for sensitive websites such as e-banking portals or corporate asset webpages, requiring manual credential input.

Finally, activate multi-factor authentication wherever this is available, as this additional step can save you from account take-over incidents even if your credentials have been compromised.