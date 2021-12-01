Stories
Intel to Invest $7.1B in Malaysia Chipmaking Expansion

Intel to invest $7.1B in Malaysia chipmaking expansion:

Intel said it will invest 30 billion ringgit ($7.1 billion) to expand its manufacturing operation in Malaysia as chipmakers work to diversify their global supply chains that were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. semiconductor company is no stranger to Malaysia, where it built its first offshore assembly plant in Penang in 1972.

[...] the new investment will expand the operations of its Malaysian subsidiary across Penang and Kulim, creating more than 4,000 new Intel jobs and more than 5,000 local construction jobs. That's on top of 13,000 people that Intel already employs in Malaysia, roughly 10% of the company's global workforce.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday December 30, @03:45PM

    by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Thursday December 30, @03:45PM (#1208710) Journal

    Intel Sells SSD Business to SK hynix as new Subsidiary Solidigm [anandtech.com]

    In a brief news release from Intel this afternoon, the chip firm has announced that it has closed on the first stage of its deal to sell its SSD business to SK hynix. As of today, SK hynix has now formally acquired the bulk of Intel’s NAND and SSD businesses, as well as the company’s NAND fab in Dalian, China. Intel will continue to hold a small stake until 2025, and in the meantime Intel’s former SSD assets have been spun-off into a new SK hynix subsidiary, Solidigm.

    The Intel-SK hynix deal was first announced in October of 2020, with the two companies inking a deal to transfer over Intel’s NAND and SSD operations over to SK hynix over a several year timeframe. The deal, valued at $9 billion, would see Intel retain all of their Optane/3D XPoint technology and patents, while SK Hynix would receive all of Intel’s NAND-related business, including the Dalian NAND fab and Intel’s SSD business interests.

