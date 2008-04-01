China upset about needing to dodge SpaceX Starlink satellites:
Earlier in December, the Chinese government filed a document with the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space at the United Nations. The body helps manage the terms of the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, more commonly known as the Outer Space Treaty. In the document, China alleges that it had to move its space station twice this year due to potential collisions with Starlink satellites operated by SpaceX.
The document pointedly notes that signatories of the treaty, which include the US, are responsible for the actions of any nongovernmental activities based within their borders.
The document was filed back on December 6, but it only came to light recently when Chinese Internet users became aware of it and started flaming Elon Musk, head of SpaceX.
The document starts out with an impossibly formal 110-word-long sentence that notes the Outer Space Treaty obliges its signatories to inform other nations when they discover any phenomena in space that could pose a risk to astronauts. It then indicates that China has identified such a threat: Starlink satellites.
Starlink is SpaceX's satellite-based Internet service, which launched in beta earlier this year. To achieve decent coverage, the company has already put up a large number of small satellites, and has plans for many, many more. This has caused worries within the astronomy community, as the satellites can potentially photobomb astronomical observations, appearing as long streaks across lengthy exposures.
There have also been concerns about how the large constellations of satellites could worsen our space junk problem, although those were eclipsed when Russia blew up one of its satellites in November, creating a massive debris cloud.
Is this a genuine concern for China or more about preventing their citizens from accessing the free-world internet?
I am sure, just like ye olde website, that majority people will say this is about China trying to control internet. It has been twenty years and I would have hoped that reasonable people would eventually get tired of masturbating, or meet anyone from China and form some corrective thoughts, but sadly no. Why would upstart mention this quip and direct dicussion away from Musk's arrogant and narcissist endeavours from the get go is beyond me though.
Here is the bottom line: nobody in China cares about Starlink or the "free" internet it will provide. When the problem arises, they will find the most boring and effective solution just like they always have without giving a shit about its moral or ethical implications. Its citizens will gulp that vitriol and spew all over chinese copy-cat websites. Just like american dumbasses.
Do you get paid to post this drivel or something?
As if meeting someone from China has anything to do with Chinese politics.
I've met people from China.
They trust their government about as far as they can spit it, and generally have a policy of having as little to do with any government as possible.
As far as Musk is concerned, China seems to be behaving as if the Starlink launches were some kind of last-minute surprise to which they've had to scramble to respond, when in actual fact they're well-publicised through internationally tracked channels. It's a dead giveaway that they're being dishonest when they're huffing and puffing about something where they knew well ahead of time what was up - and if they didn't know, they should have known, and it's a straightforward admission of incompetence.
So either they put their own astronauts in deliberate danger to create a fake scare (totally believable for any government, let alone China) or they're faking it all up for ulterior motives (totally believable for any government, let alone China), or they're fucking incompetent.
Which is it?
Tried of the seeing the bright chains for SpaceX crap internet toys. Affecting ground base telescopes and other viewing pleasures. It is now time to remove that junk, also to switch a global space control system.
Nothing goes up without ALL stating it clear to go up. The consolations of satellites are global issue so US cannot take on themselves to decide. Every country had rights to GEO orbits, the space between there and here should be free transit, hence there must be a global system to manage it. That is UN.
With internet going off world it is time to push for better naming, too!
Just like your local machines do not need fully qualified names... earth based system doe snot need them either. But if you must be complete then ALL domains should end with ".earth" Moon based would be ".moon" and Mars ".mars" Though NASA will most likely use "sol3a", "sol3b" and "sol4a". .
You should just rub one out now, because that ain't happening.
I thought the Starlink satellites were in such low orbits that they are all expected to deorbit and burn up in just a few years.
So, how is the Chinese space station anywhere near such low orbits?
Is it really in the slightest danger or is this just the usual deranged noise from the Chinese government?
Informed responses welcomed.
The Starlink satelites are expected to orbit above the Chinese wannabe space station (and above the ISS as well). The trick is, they are deployed as low as practical and use their ion engines (solar panel powered) to slowly climb to their intended orbits. Efficient, but requires more collision avoidance.
On the other hand, they will cross the same height on their way down when they will be out of propellant and generally uncontrollable.
On the third hand, ... the Chinese thing is not constantly maintained and its avoidance ability is probably quite a limited resource. In contrast, ISS does avoidance maneuvers few times a year (with a clear expectation and ongoing planning to do more in the future)
Just BILL the Musk boy or any other debris makers for the cost of maneuvers. (Like that's going to happen.)
Most people outside of tech/science sites like this have no clue of the sheer volume of rubbish we have put in orbit.
image: http://www.universetoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2008/04/space-debris-1.jpg [universetoday.com]
Maybe it is time to approach this like detoxing old mining areas - oh, did I just hear a flurry of TV networks going "bankrupt" and respawning under new names? The oligarch narcissists have simply got to be banned from putting more low-orbit low-quality useless sh!t up there. Not just American Big-Tech, but everyone. Unfortunately the UN is completely useless to look to for action or even discussion, but it might be a starting point.
Has anyone verified that there was any close encounter with Musk junk?
China is at odds with SpaceX, and resents the possibility that some Chinese might get internet access that bypasses the Great Firewall. China might fabricate close encounters as an excuse for anything, up to and including destruction of satellites over China.
When I read the reports, I took them with a grain of salt.
And, who defines exactly what a "near miss" is anyway? Have we signed treaties defining such encounters? Maybe the US considers 150 miles to be a near miss, but China considers 1000 miles a near miss when it is expedient to do so?
Joe Manchin 2024?