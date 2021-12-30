from the I-hope-they-had-backups!-Oh.-Wait... dept.
University Loses Valuable Supercomputer Research After Backup Error Wipes 77 Terabytes of Data:
Kyoto University, a top research institute in Japan, recently lost a whole bunch of research after its supercomputer system accidentally wiped out a whopping 77 terabytes of data during what was supposed to be a routine backup procedure.
That malfunction, which occurred sometime between Dec. 14 and Dec. 16, erased approximately 34 million files belonging to 14 different research groups that had been using the school's supercomputing system. The university operates Hewlett Packard Cray computing systems and a DataDirect ExaScaler storage system—the likes of which can be utilized by research teams for various purposes.
It's unclear what kind of files were specifically deleted or what caused the actual malfunction, though the school has said that the work of at least four different groups will not be able to be restored.
Also at BleepingComputer.
Original announcementfrom the university.
I was one of the sysadmins for a university computer system about a decade ago. We had a nightly rsync to back up data from the server to another system. If I'm recalling correctly the server had a single large drive, with the automatic backup to another system. As a graduate student, I didn't have access to some things that were reserved for faculty and staff, and I believe that prevented me from shutting off the rsync. When a replacement drive was installed, one of the other sysadmins brought the server back online and started transferring data from the backup over to the server. The problem is that they didn't turn off the nightly rsync. When that job ran, most of the files from the backup hadn't been transferred back over to the server. The rsync saw that the files didn't exist on the server, so they were purged from the backup. For some reason, probably budgetary, there weren't any offline backups of the data. The result was massive data loss. Unfortunately, this seems very common in university settings, and it seems difficult to get administrations to spend money on backups until it's too late.
