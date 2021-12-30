Mexico's central bank will have its digital currency by 2024, the Mexican government announced on social media, although the development was not confirmed by the monetary authority, known locally as Banxico. "Banxico reports that it will have its own digital currency in circulation by 2024," the Mexican government wrote late on Wednesday on its official Twitter account.

[...] But a senior central bank source, who requested anonymity, told the Reuters news agency on Thursday that the government announcement was "not official."

[...] Mexico's central bank is legally independent of the government.

[...] "The project has among its objectives the opening of accounts for the registration of a digital currency for both banked and unbanked people, thereby contributing to financial inclusion," the report added.

Several central banks worldwide are exploring the launch of digital currencies, concerned that cryptocurrencies like bitcoin could weaken government control of monetary policy.