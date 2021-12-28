Two of the world's biggest chipmakers are warning that Covid-19 outbreaks and stringent lockdowns in a major Chinese industrial hub are hampering their operations.

Samsung and Micron said this week that they've had to adjust operations in the northwestern city of Xi'an, which is experiencing one of China's worst community outbreaks of the coronavirus pandemic. Authorities have responded by enacting sweeping measures with an intensity and on a scale rarely seen since Wuhan, the pandemic's original epicenter.

[...] Samsung said Wednesday that it had to "temporarily adjust operations" in Xi'an.

[...] According to the Korea Economic Daily, output in the city accounts for over 40% of Samsung's total global production of NAND memory chips, a product found in smartphones, tablets and hard drives.

[...] American chipmaker Micron also said Wednesday that Xi'an's lockdown could impact the production of its DRAM memory chips, which are used in computers, as the company has had to reduce its workforce at the site.

[...] Xi'an, an ancient city in Shaanxi province, has reported 1,117 total cases in the latest outbreak. It rolled out city-wide testing and placed its 13 million residents under a strict lockdown last week, closing schools, public venues and transportation. The lockdown is China's largest since Wuhan, which sealed off 11 million people.