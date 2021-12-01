from the no-5G-here-for-quite-a-few-years dept.
Researchers offer future 6G network concept:
With commercial 5G rapidly deploying, researchers have begun to look at 6G. Its key technologies for mobile communication networks are expected to become available as early as 2023, with 6G networks emerging in 2030, according to Saad et al. Compared to 5G, the 6G network will increase data rates by over 100 times, to one terabyte per second or more, enabling the inclusion of edge intelligent devices and computing. To move large amounts of data to where and when it is needed, 6G networks will need to customize services to meet demands, transmit valued data, and interact with users.
To meet these requirements, the paper offers a "mailbox theory" that envisions a 6G network characterized as a:
- Distributed Intelligent Network [...]
- Proactive Interactive Network [...]
- Cognitive Information Transmission [...]
Journal Reference:
Yixue Hao, Yiming Miao, Min Chen, et al. 6G Cognitive Information Theory: A Mailbox Perspective, Big Data and Cognitive Computing BDCC (2021) [open] (DOI: 10.3390/bdcc5040056)
We don't even know how 5G will be used, and thus have no conception of what we'll actually _need_ from 6G. The authors didn't let that stop them though, they'll _tell_ you what we should be needing.
It's all fun an games to claim "100x the throughput rate of 5G" but what does that actually mean in practice? Is this another one of those scams that starts with "we offer you speeds of /up to/ X Mbps"? Sure, the spectrum _may_ potentially offer that... if you're the only one using it, and traffic doesn't need to leave your cell zone, and your phone is transmitting at an excess wattage, etc...
Given those throughput rates and the desire to 'interact with users^Weyeballs', I can only deduce that Google, Facebook/Meta, et al. are all just salivating at how many more ads they can push in front of our faces. It appears that the internet is no longer for porn and hasn't been for about a decade now, it's just for ads, ads, ads... and squeezing people who are on it for every last drop of 'unrealized profit'.
Also, "Cognitive Information Transmission" has got to be the dumbest thing I've read all year, and I've read a bunch of dumb things this year...