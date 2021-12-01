from the not-being-able-to-see-is-only-'increasing-the-risk' dept.
Tesla is recalling over 475,000 Model 3 and Model S vehicles:
Tesla is recalling over 475,000 of its vehicles because of a pair of safety issues. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 356,309 Tesla Model 3s covering model years 2017-2020 are being recalled due to problems with the rearview cameras. The 2017-2020 Model S is the other target with 119,009 of those BEVs due to a problem with the front hood latch.
[...] Owners of the affected vehicles will receive notification letters by the end of February, according to the NHTSA.
I almost hesitate to ask, but do we have any Tesla owners/drivers in our community?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 02, @12:05AM
Serves them well. Include a technogimmick in your car, waste millions in recalls when it inevitably breaks.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Sunday January 02, @12:09AM
But I have a used Leaf, the absolute cheapest Leaf I could find, not a Tesla. Hail damage. I am endlessly amazed how much most people care about appearances, and am quite happy to get a deep discount because of a few dents and scratches. It ain't the paint the makes the car go.
Been thinking about getting a Tesla. When I checked a couple of years ago, Teslas were really the only BEV with enough range for a longer drive. My Leaf with its deteriorated batteries is so terrible for that, it might actually be faster to jog. But now, there are a few other good BEVs to consider. The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 might be better than a Tesla.