IT professionals with in-person tickets for CES 2022 are holding onto plans to attend as big tech companies scrap Las Vegas appearances. T-Mobile canceled its CES 2022 keynote earlier this week and Lenovo is keeping its team at home too. Amazon, AT&T, Meta and TikTok also have decided against in-person attendance.

Individual attendees with speaking plans and networking events are keeping their plane tickets for Las Vegas for now, while keeping an eye on case rates. The Omicron variant is pushing case numbers higher than the peak of Delta cases with the US hitting 267,305 cases on Tuesday, December 28. Cases reached 165,000 on Sept. 1. Cases are up 65% in the Las Vegas area as well. The vaccination rate is 53% in that part of the country.

Intel and self-driving car company Waymo also decided to move to a virtual-only CES 2022 late last week. P&G changed its plans on Tuesday and will be hosting its CES activities in its PGLifeLab. Google, Microsoft, AMD, HP, Nvidia and Intel also have cancelled plans for in-person attendance.