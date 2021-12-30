from the Cleaned-coal,-cleaned-wallet dept.
Plans To Capture Co2 From Coal Plants Wasted Federal Dollars, Watchdog Says - The Verge:
The Biden administration wants to shove more money into projects that are supposed to capture CO2 emissions from power plants and industrial facilities before they can escape and heat up the planet. But carbon capture technologies that the Department of Energy has already supported in the name of tackling climate change have mostly fallen flat, according to a recent report by the watchdog Government Accountability Office.
About $1.1 billion has flowed from the Department of Energy to carbon capture and storage (CCS) demonstration projects since 2009. Had they panned out, nine coal plants and industrial facilities would have been outfitted with devices that scrub most of the CO2 out of their emissions. Once captured, the CO2 can be sent via pipelines to underground storage in geologic formations.
That's not what happened. The DOE doled out $684 million to coal[sic] six coal plants, but only one of them actually got built and started operating before shuttering in 2020. Of the three separate industrial facilities that received $438 million, just two got off the ground. Without more accountability, "DOE may risk expending significant taxpayer funds on CCS demonstrations that have little likelihood of success," the GAO says.
To stop that from happening, the GAO says there ought to be more congressional oversight of DOE-funded demonstration projects. The GAO report also recommends that the DOE do a better job of choosing which projects to fund and that the DOE should establish more consistent "scopes, schedules, and budgets" for projects.
It's a critical time to figure all these things out, because CCS projects in the US are about to get a big boost. In November, Congress passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill that included $2.5 billion for CCS demonstration projects. It also includes another $6 billion for large-scale CCS projects and pipelines to transport CO2 to storage sites. Altogether, the new infrastructure law marks the largest investment in carbon capture and storage in the history of the technology, according to the think tank Global CCS Institute.
More money could be on the way if Democrats successfully push through their budget reconciliation bill, a $1.75 trillion environmental and social spending package. The bill could increase tax incentives for carbon capture technology, giving power plants outfitted with it a maximum of $85 per ton of CO2 captured compared to the current $50 maximum under the current 45Q tax credit. Power plants would need to capture at least 75 percent of their emissions in order to qualify for the tax credit, under the new parameters in the bill. It's a requirement that some CCS advocates want to eliminate, because they think the high standard could chill investment in the technology.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by mcgrew on Saturday January 01, @07:14PM
This makes absolutely no sense whatever. Carbon capture happens at the end of the coal's life, not when it's mined. The CO2 is released when it's burned, not when it's dug from the ground.
CWLP here in Springfield has one of those projects, which are actually experiments to see if they're really feasible.
I don't know how much carbon they captured, but one of their last two generators broke down. They're now building a solar farm north of town, because it's cheaper to build a solar farm than to repair the coal-fired generator.
They should pass a law outlawing the mining and burning of coal in ten years, but it won't happen.
