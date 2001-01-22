A bicycle riser bar made from jute fibre reinforced polymer composite materials:
To meet the demand for alternative low-cost, sustainable, light weight and strong materials for two wheelers, Dr. JS Binoj from Sree Vidyanikethan Engineering College India has led a multi-national team to successfully develop a novel riser bar made from jute fiber reinforcing isophthalic polymer composite material.
[...] The novelty of the composite bar involves a new and effective way of tailoring the length of the jute fibers as well as the interfacial bonding interactions between the jute fibers and the isophthalic polymer, which functioned as the matrix phase for the composite material. Conventionally, riser bar is made from aluminum (which is inexpensive); more advanced ones are made from scandium and carbon fiber reinforced composites (which are expensive). More importantly the environmental impact of these materials could be contentious. On the other hand, the new isophthalic polymer-based composite material reinforced by jute fibers revealed mechanical strength, stiffness, extensibility and toughness that are comparable to conventional materials.
Isophthalic polymer is a low-cost, durable material that is used for construction in civil engineering. With the proof-of-concept demonstrated, the team is now looking for investors and new collaborators to support further development to bring the technology readiness level from 4 to 9.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 02, @02:08PM
Bicycle technology hasn't peaked yet. Not even counting improvements to the energy density of batteries which would improve electric bicycles.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Sunday January 02, @03:01PM
Aluminum is common as dirt and is essentially solid electricity and is near infinite recyclable and the electricity "could" come from green sources (almost never does). Steel is environmentally worse in the long run but not bad.
Its the $5000 hipster bikes that are made in toxic chemical plants and there's no way to recycle the components other than burning.
I think there's an interesting language culture type effect where isophthalic polymer probably means something made from isophthalic acid, and that is a component of PET plastic, the stuff commonly used to make 2 liter soda bottles.
PET is in theory recyclable but its a pain and the price wanders around 7 cents per pound, whereas easier to recycle stuff like HDPE runs like "fifty cents" per pound.