If you know the 1973 movie Soylent Green at all, it's likely for the arresting last line. "Soylent Green is people," lead actor Charlton Heston bellows as he is carried away on a stretcher, simultaneously becoming a meme and summing up the plot so thoroughly that there's little need to catch the rest of the film. (Soylent Green is a hot new food product in this starving overpopulated future New York; Heston's detective character discovers it is not made from plankton as the manufacturer claims.)

Less well known is the year Soylent Green is set in: 2022. That's right, we've reached the point when Hollywood told us that millions of New Yorkers would be fighting each other over protein bars made from the finest processed human. Presuming that a fad for cannibalism doesn't arrive with the next NYC fashion week, we can safely say that humanity has successfully avoided the threat of the movie's main premise. (Instead we're grappling with the threat of the Omicron variant, which itself sounds like a Charlton Heston movie.)

Does this mean Soylent Green got nothing right about our 21st century world? Not so fast. As with Blade Runner and its setting, the Los Angeles of 2019, the movie's predictive power is a mixed bag.

[...] WRONG: Soylent Green. RIGHT: Soylent. Soylent green is mint chocolate, it turns out.

[...] WRONG: Starvation. RIGHT: Ocean acidification.

[...] WRONG: Dump trucks for protesters. RIGHT: Global warming.

[...] WRONG: Mass euthanasia. RIGHT: Mass numbing.

