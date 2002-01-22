Stories
Ski Lift Design Does the Impossible

posted by martyb on Monday January 03, @04:19AM
from the ingenious! dept.
upstart writes:

Ski Lift Design Does The Impossible | Hackaday:

Tis The Season, for those who are so inclined, to loft themselves to the top of a steep snow-covered hill and then go downhill, really fast. And if something gets in their way, turn. Whether they be on skis, a snowboard, or some other means, getting down usually involves using gravity. Getting up, on the other hand, usually involves a ski lift. And in the video by [kalsan15] after the break, we learn how technology has stepped in to make even the most inaccessible slopes just a lift ride away.

[The YouTube video is only 8m19s long; it clearly defines the problem... and the solution! --ed.]

