from the ingenious! dept.
Ski Lift Design Does The Impossible | Hackaday:
Tis The Season, for those who are so inclined, to loft themselves to the top of a steep snow-covered hill and then go downhill, really fast. And if something gets in their way, turn. Whether they be on skis, a snowboard, or some other means, getting down usually involves using gravity. Getting up, on the other hand, usually involves a ski lift. And in the video by [kalsan15] after the break, we learn how technology has stepped in to make even the most inaccessible slopes just a lift ride away.
[The YouTube video is only 8m19s long; it clearly defines the problem... and the solution! --ed.]
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday January 03, @04:30AM
A true "impossible" ski lift would generate more power than it would use to lift skiers up. Or run on water or something.
Not impressed.