Flexible Tentaclelike Robotic Manipulators Inspired by Nature

Flexible tentaclelike robotic manipulators inspired by nature:

Traditional robots can have difficulty grasping and manipulating soft objects if their manipulators are not flexible in the way elephant trunks, octopus tentacles, or human fingers can be.

The soft manipulators are based on pneu-nets, which are pneumatically actuated elastomeric structures.

These structures have a tentaclelike shape and consist of a series of connected internal chambers which can be inflated pneumatically, blowing them up like a balloon. One side of the tentacle is highly flexible while the other is stiffer. Increasing air pressure to the chambers causes the structure to bend toward the stiff side.

Journal Reference:
Chengru Jiang, Dong Wang, Baowen Zhao, et al. Modeling and inverse design of bio-inspired multi-segment pneu-net soft manipulators for 3D trajectory motion, Applied Physics Reviews (DOI: 10.1063/5.0054468)

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Monday January 03, @09:43AM

    by looorg (578) on Monday January 03, @09:43AM (#1209500)

    "We can envision an automated system to do this step using machine learning or other methods," said Gu.

    This work should have applications in robotic grippers, implantable and wearable devices, and robots moving through unpredictable terrains.

    This sounds like the basis for some advert for some japanese sextoy. It's practically just screams it out and writes itself. A glorious future of Hokusai and the Dream of the fishermans wife.

