from the always-something-new-to-learn dept.
What skills do you have and take for granted but can recommend somebody give a try? Not everybody here is a greybeard with decades of experience behind them. What do you wish you had mastered earlier on in your own careers? Here are some that others have suggested:
How to Add Safe Mode to the Boot Menu in Windows 11
How to add Safe Mode to the boot menu in Windows 11:
While Microsoft Windows 11 may be the latest and greatest version of the operating system, it is still subject to boot failures. To troubleshoot a Windows PC that won't boot properly, many users start with Safe Mode, which eliminates the loading of extraneous apps, systems and drivers. It is a tried-and-true troubleshooting method.
However, if you have a particularly problematic PC that just won't boot properly, you may want to improve your troubleshooting chances by adding Safe Mode to your list of booting choices. This would be less frustrating than trying to remember to request Safe Mode for each PC restart. Using the Boot Configuration Data (BCD) Editor, we can change the default settings to add Safe Mode to our list of Windows 11 booting options.
From Start to Finish: What Can You Do With a Linux Server?
From start to finish: What can you do with a Linux server?:
An operating system that can do what Linux can is sure to be complex, and it has a steep learning curve. Luckily, lots of support is available to guide you.
The [...] "From start to finish" series explores the various things you can do with a Linux server. Better yet, it explains these concepts in detail, from beginning to end, without skipping any steps. Penned by our very own Linux expert, Jack Wallen, these resources are invaluable to getting the most out of the operating system.
How to Set Up a Git Repository in Minutes on Linux
How to set up a Git repository in minutes on Linux:
Sometimes you just need to deploy a quick Git repository so you can collaborate on a project, back up your code or house your files on a remote machine. When you feel like doing that, you don't want to have to spend an hour or so deploying a server and setting it up ... especially when you already have everything you need at your fingertips.
I'm going to show you how you can quickly deploy a Git repository using just git and ssh. You should be able to spin this up in less than five minutes (two, if you type fast).
Original Submission #1 Original Submission #2 Original Submission #3
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 03, @01:56PM
The only safe mode in Windows is when it's powered off.