from the I-can-see-clearly-now-the-rain-has-gone... dept.
James Webb Space Telescope unfurls massive sunshield in major deployment milestone:
One of the James Webb Space Telescope's most nail-biting deployment steps is safely in the books.
The $10 billion observatory unfurled its huge sunshield on Friday (Dec. 31), carefully unfolding the five-layer structure by sequentially deploying two booms.
[...] The sunshield is one of the most crucial and complicated features of Webb, which launched on Dec. 25 to seek out faint heat signals from the early universe. Detecting such signals requires that Webb keep its instruments and optics extremely cold, and the sunshield will help it do just that by reflecting and radiating away solar energy.
The shiny silver shield measures 69.5 feet long by 46.5 feet wide (21.2 by 14.2 meters) when fully deployed — far too large to fit inside the protective payload fairing of any currently operational rocket. So it was designed to launch in a highly compact configuration and then unfold once Webb got to space.
That deployment is an elaborate, multistep process with many different potential failure points that could sink the entire mission.
"Webb's sunshield assembly includes 140 release mechanisms, approximately 70 hinge assemblies, eight deployment motors, bearings, springs, gears, about 400 pulleys and 90 cables totaling 1,312 feet [400 m]," Webb spacecraft systems engineer Krystal Puga, who works at Northrop Grumman, the prime contractor for the mission, said in a video about Webb's deployments that NASA posted in October.
Sunshield deployment began on Tuesday (Dec. 28) when Webb lowered the two pallets that hold the five-layer structure. Additional steps followed over the next few days. On Thursday (Dec. 30), for example, the observatory released the cover that had protected the sunshield during its time on Earth and launch to space.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 04, @05:05AM
Not only is it unfurled, but as of now (according to their Twitter account), they've tensioned up three of the five layers, the tensioning steps are required for it to be functionally deployed.