Massive ~2.3k Patch Series Would Improve Linux Build Times 50~80% & Fix "Dependency Hell":
Longtime Linux kernel developer Ingo Molnar posted a massive set of patches today: 2,297 patches that have been in the works since late 2020 and completely rework the Linux kernel's header file hierarchy. The goal of this "fast kernel headers" effort is to speed up kernel build times and also clean=up[sic] a lot of things in the proces[sic] to address the "dependency hell".
This massive set of patches touches most of the Linux kernel code-base as it reworks the header file handling for the kernel builds. But the end result is faster Linux kernel compilations both for clean builds and incremental builds.
Molnar wrote in the patch cover letter, "As most kernel developers know, there's around ~10,000 main .h headers in the Linux kernel, in the include/ and arch/*/include/ hierarchies. Over the last 30+ years they have grown into a complicated & painful set of cross-dependencies we are affectionately calling 'Dependency Hell'."
According to Ingo's figures, there could be as many as 78% more kernel builds per hour with the "Fast Kernel Headers" enabled kernel than the current stock kernel. A 50~80% improvement in the absolute kernel build performance on supported architectures is possible.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 04, @01:53PM (3 children)
Billions of people directly and indirectly depend on Linux in ways that could involve them being dead, if you start playing games.
These changes are enormous and far-reaching. They will almost surely do more damage than systemd before the kinks are worked out. Probably not until a few people are dead too.
If you want to fuck with enormously complicated systems, you'd better come prepared with equally enormous proof that your insanely huge changes won't bring the house of cards down.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 04, @02:07PM (1 child)
isn't ingo molnar the one that posts those sad comics about how she doesn't have kids and thats ok
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 04, @02:15PM
Links please? I like cringe.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 04, @02:20PM
Billions of people are not dependent on linux for life-critical crap, soyboy. And anything that IS life critical is simply not going to be patched when the only result is faster builds.
Seriously, get a life, any life.