https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2021/12/future-interoperability-not-big-tech-2021-review
2021 was not a good year for Big Tech: a flaming cocktail of moderation failings, privacy breaches, leaked nefarious plans, illegal collusion and tone-deaf, arrogant pronouncements stoked public anger and fired up the political will to do something about the unaccountable power and reckless self-interest of the tech giants.
We've been here before. EFF's been fighting tech abuses for 30 years, and we're used to real tech problems giving rise to nonsensical legal "solutions," that don't address the problem - or make it worse. There's been some of that (okay, there's been a lot of that).
But this year, something new happened: lawmakers, technologists, public interest groups, and regulators around the world converged on an idea we're very fond of around here: interoperability.
There's a burgeoning, global understanding that the internet doesn't have to be five giant websites, each filled with text from the other four. Sure, tech platforms have "network effects" on their side - meaning that the more they grow, the more useful they are. Every iPhone app is a reason to buy an iPhone; every person who buys an iPhone is a reason to create a new iPhone app. Likewise, every Facebook user is a reason to join Facebook (in order to socialize with them) and every time someone joins Facebook, they become a reason for more people to join.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday January 04, @10:58PM
Problem 1
Different platforms want to
censormoderate their platforms differently. How do you reconcile the different policies in an interoperable way?
Problem 2
Some people want to force there to be two different standards of moderation.
(how can those mutually contradictory things both be in the interest of free speech?)
This points out the problem that the freedom of the press belongs to someone who owns one.
If a Christmas present has a EULA it should be on the outside of the wrapping paper.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday January 04, @10:59PM
And every time i take a dump, i invite you all to come look: I'm sure it will be just as interesting.
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 0) by Frigatebird on Tuesday January 04, @11:06PM
And that was just on SN!
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday January 04, @11:32PM
In 2022 Facebook (or Meta) needs to get a very hard slap on their peepee. Twitter at least seems to be trying, but Fuckerberg is way out of control.
I really suck at smalltalk. I just asked the woman cutting my hair what she did for a living.