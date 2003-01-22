Stories
Japan Aims to put a Person on the Moon by Late 2020s

Japan on Tuesday revised the timetable for its space exploration plans to land a Japanese on the moon by the second half of the 2020s.

[...] According to the preliminary schedule of the plan, Japan intends to participate in the Artemis program, one of U.S. led initiative aimed at bringing astronauts back to the moon, bringing the first non-American to the moon.

The plan also outlines Japan's ambitions to launch a probe to explore Mars in 2024 and find ways to generate solar power in space.

[...] After the landing of the first spaceship on the other side of the moon, [...] space exploration goals were announced a week after Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa returned to Earth after 12 days on board the International Space Station and became the first space tourist to travel to [the] ISS in more than a decade.

