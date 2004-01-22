Stories
Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty on 4 of 11 Charges

posted by martyb on Wednesday January 05, @04:23AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the the-harder-they-fall dept.
upstart writes:

Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on 4 of 11 charges:

Elizabeth Holmes was convicted today of three counts of criminal wire fraud and one count of criminal conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The jury delivered its verdict after six days of deliberation.

The government's victory in the case is a rare rebuke for tech startups, which often pitch investors on their technological prowess and business acumen using wildly optimistic assumptions.

Theranos was, perhaps, an extreme example, raising over $900 million on the back of claims that its proprietary tests were better, cheaper, and less invasive than the competition. None of those claims was true, and unlike many other Silicon Valley startups, the health and safety of patients was on the line.

Holmes was found guilty of defrauding Lakeshore Capital Management (the family office of the DeVoses) of $100 million, PFM Healthcare (a hedge fund) of $38 million, and an LLC connected to Daniel Mosley (Henry Kissinger's former estate attorney) of $6 million. She was also convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Theranos investors more generally. On three charges, all alleging wire fraud against investors, the jury returned no verdict. Holmes was acquitted of all other charges, including those that involved defrauding patients. She faces up to 20 years in prison.

With the guilty verdict, Holmes, the founder of the company, is the first Theranos executive to be held criminally responsible for her actions, though she may not be the last.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday January 05, @04:51AM

    by krishnoid (1156) on Wednesday January 05, @04:51AM (#1210052)

    Can anyone find her full 2014 TED talk anywhere? As soon as you hear a few words out of her mouth in this clip, you have to assume she either had a medical condition, surgery, or was faking it [youtu.be] ... 'bro'?

