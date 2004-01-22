from the got-to-start-somewhere dept.
Milton Keynes to hold large-scale driverless car trial:
A major trial of driverless cars on the public roads will begin in Milton Keynes later this month.
The Fetch car system, backed by the government and Milton Keynes Council, will allow people to order a car through an app. The car, which is remotely controlled by an operator, will then be delivered to them. The company behind the trials says a "safety driver" will also initially be in every vehicle.
"It's driverless but not autonomous," said Koosha Kaveh, the chief executive of Imperium Drive, the company behind the trials. "There's still a human involved, but they'll be sitting in a control centre controlling the vehicle in the same way you would control a drone."
[...] "The biggest thing at the moment is Covid, because we can't start putting players together in cars, particularly with the omicron variant being very contagious.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday January 05, @07:32AM
So it's mostly autopilot but there is someone in a call-center type place that can monitor and take over if needed (and push the button to fire the Hellfire missiles)? Just hope there isn't a big delay or connectivity outage when needed then. Certainly so when the "driver" gets outsourced to the other side of the world and then they don't just monitor one car but multiple cars at the same time to increase the efficiency of the whole operation.
Is the monitor really just a safety scam? After all if there is a collision or accident they tend to happen quite fast so what some remote steering could do to prevent that which the automated system can't seems somewhat dubious. Is the monitor sort of a safety blanket and theater? It's a worse version of the airplane or drone pilots that sit around while the plane flies itself, but they are totally there to take over when needed and do the important bit of making the passengers feel safe?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 05, @07:39AM
Damn thing can't possibly "know" a road from a cliff... They can only work in an urban setting where the machine can "know" to stay between the buildings, or avoid any object taller than a couple of inches.