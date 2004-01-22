from the just-the-thing-to-warm-the-room-on-these-cold-winter-nights dept.
Intel's high-end 12th-generation Core processors use a lot of power and generate a lot of heat, but Asus' ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard takes things to the next level. A "potential reversed memory capacitor" in some boards can cause them to catch on fire.
The problem was initially hunted down by the Actually Hardware Overclocking YouTube channel, which diagnosed the issue using images from Reddit users and posters on Asus' support forums whose boards had failed. The reversed capacitor causes increased current leakage, which generates heat that subsequently burns out the neighboring MOSFET transistors. Users with the flipped capacitors noted that they noticed a burning smell or even fire before their systems shut down. Once the MOSFETs have burned out, the motherboard's built-in status display will show error code 53, indicating that the motherboard doesn't detect any installed RAM.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday January 05, @03:39PM (1 child)
We need to buy up dozens of these now, identify the faulty boards, and give them as presents to people we don't like so much.
On the cards, "I hope this present is as exciting as I expect it to be!"
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Wednesday January 05, @04:15PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 05, @03:47PM (4 children)
But from my electronics class, I seem to remember capacitors didn't have a polarity, no + - to worry about
(Score: 3, Informative) by maxwell demon on Wednesday January 05, @03:55PM
Simple capacitors do not have a polarity, but electrolytic capacitors do. From Wikipedia: [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 05, @04:00PM (1 child)
You have not lived until you have "blown up" [wikipedia.org] an electrolytic capacitor!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 05, @04:10PM
Pro tip: Start with smaller capacitors and work your way up. Wear eye protection.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday January 05, @04:02PM
No, but a lot of(almost all?) computer circuitry is designed for negative/ground instead of positive/negative and the size of the inner layer controls the capacitance, and the outer layer goes to ground and pulls as much positive charge as needed. If you fill your charge to the higher surface area outer shell, the behavior of the capacitor changes.
My physics isn't quite strong enough to estimate exactly how, but I could see undesirable differences in voltages.