A flawed update sent out by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) resulted in the loss of 77TB of critical research data at Kyoto University, the company has admitted.

HPE recently issued a software update that broke a program deleting old log files, and instead of just deleting those (which would still have a backup copy stored in a high-capacity storage system), it deleted pretty much everything, including files in the backup system, Tom's Hardware reported.

As a result, some 34 million files, generated by 14 different research groups, from December 14 to December 16, were permanently lost.

In a press release, issued in Japanese, HPE took full responsibility for the disastrous mishap.