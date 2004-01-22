from the BIG-oops! dept.
This HPE software update accidentally wiped 77TB of data:
We covered this story here University Loses Valuable Supercomputer Research After Backup Error Wipes 77 Terabytes of Data. I, like some others, suspected finger trouble on the part of those doing the backup, but the company writing the sofware have put their hands up and taken responsibility.
A flawed update sent out by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) resulted in the loss of 77TB of critical research data at Kyoto University, the company has admitted.
HPE recently issued a software update that broke a program deleting old log files, and instead of just deleting those (which would still have a backup copy stored in a high-capacity storage system), it deleted pretty much everything, including files in the backup system, Tom's Hardware reported.
As a result, some 34 million files, generated by 14 different research groups, from December 14 to December 16, were permanently lost.
In a press release, issued in Japanese, HPE took full responsibility for the disastrous mishap.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 05, @12:46PM (3 children)
How did that get past their lawyers and executives?
(Score: 2) by driverless on Wednesday January 05, @01:35PM
It's Japan. Not only did they issue a public apology but several HP managers involved in the problem committed seppuku shortly afterwards.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday January 05, @01:35PM
It's Okay - they fired the cleaning lady responsible, and she committed hari kiri, absolving the company of any dishonor. It's going to work out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 05, @01:39PM
Perhaps some things you see as universal truths are in fact cultural truths that don't work out the same way in a very different culture.