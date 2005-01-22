Aimed for a 2025 release, the EyeQ Ultra is Mobileye's most ambitious SoC yet, and not just for performance. In fact, as a site that admittedly rarely covers automotive-related announcements, it's the relative lack of performance that makes today's announcement so interesting to us. But we're getting ahead of ourselves here; so let's start with the basics.

The EyeQ Ultra is Mobileye's seventh generation automotive SoC, and is designed to enable Level 4 autonomous driving – otherwise known as "high automation" level driving. Though not quite the holy grail that is Level 5 (full automation), L4 is the more immediate goal for automotive companies working on self-driving cars, as it a degree of automation that allows for cars to start, and if necessary, safely stop themselves. In practice, level 4 systems are likely to be the basis of robo-taxis and other fixed-location vehicles, where such self-driving cars will only need to operate across a known and well-defined area under limited weather conditions.

Mobileye already has the hardware to do L4 automation today, however that hardware is comprised of six to eight EyeQ chips working together. For the research and development phase that's more than sufficient – just making it all work is quite a big deal, after all – but as L4 is now within Mobileye's grasp, the company is working on the next step of productization of the technology: making it cheap enough and compact enough for mass market vehicles. And that's where the EyeQ Ultra comes in.

At a high level, the EyeQ Ultra is intended to be Mobileye's first mass market autonomous driving SoC, To accomplish this, Mobileye is designing a single-chip L4 driving system – that is, all of the necessary processing hardware is contained within a single high-end SoC. So when attached to the appropriate cameras and sensors, the EyeQ Ultra – and the Ultra alone – would be able to driving a car as per L4 standards.