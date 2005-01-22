from the getting-there dept.
Mobileye Announces EyeQ Ultra: A Level 4 Self-Driving System In A Single SoC
Aimed for a 2025 release, the EyeQ Ultra is Mobileye's most ambitious SoC yet, and not just for performance. In fact, as a site that admittedly rarely covers automotive-related announcements, it's the relative lack of performance that makes today's announcement so interesting to us. But we're getting ahead of ourselves here; so let's start with the basics.
The EyeQ Ultra is Mobileye's seventh generation automotive SoC, and is designed to enable Level 4 autonomous driving – otherwise known as "high automation" level driving. Though not quite the holy grail that is Level 5 (full automation), L4 is the more immediate goal for automotive companies working on self-driving cars, as it a degree of automation that allows for cars to start, and if necessary, safely stop themselves. In practice, level 4 systems are likely to be the basis of robo-taxis and other fixed-location vehicles, where such self-driving cars will only need to operate across a known and well-defined area under limited weather conditions.
Mobileye already has the hardware to do L4 automation today, however that hardware is comprised of six to eight EyeQ chips working together. For the research and development phase that's more than sufficient – just making it all work is quite a big deal, after all – but as L4 is now within Mobileye's grasp, the company is working on the next step of productization of the technology: making it cheap enough and compact enough for mass market vehicles. And that's where the EyeQ Ultra comes in.
At a high level, the EyeQ Ultra is intended to be Mobileye's first mass market autonomous driving SoC, To accomplish this, Mobileye is designing a single-chip L4 driving system – that is, all of the necessary processing hardware is contained within a single high-end SoC. So when attached to the appropriate cameras and sensors, the EyeQ Ultra – and the Ultra alone – would be able to driving a car as per L4 standards.
The EyeQ Ultra includes 12 RISC-V cores and various accelerators. Intel acquired Mobileye in 2017 and is planning an IPO.
Related Stories
Intel plans to take self-driving car unit public in the U.S. in mid-2022
Intel has announced that it plans to list Mobileye, the Israeli autonomous driving firm it acquired for $15.3 billion in 2017, as part of an effort to branch out into new markets.
The Santa Clara chip manufacturer said Monday that it plans to take Mobileye public in the U.S. in mid-2022 via an initial public offering of newly issued Mobileye stock. The IPO could value Mobileye at more than $50 billion, according to some reports.
Intel, whose share price has fallen from $68 in April to less than $50 in December, said the listing will create value for Intel shareholders. It added that it will remain the majority shareholder of Mobileye.
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger hailed the acquisition of Mobileye as a success, adding that Mobileye's revenue will be 40% higher in 2021 than it was in 2020.
Intel CEO aims to build chip plants with money raised from Mobileye IPO
Gelsinger said Intel will retain a majority stake in Mobileye and will also receive "the majority of the proceeds" from the IPO. He declined to specify the size of the stake that would be sold or a fundraising target, but said that "certainly it will be helpful in our overall aggressive buildout of plants."
Intel has said it plans to build two chip plants in Arizona, and add other plants in the United States and Europe at sites that have not been announced.
Previously: Intel Buys Driverless Car Sensor Company Mobileye for $15.3 Billion
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Wednesday January 05, @09:07PM
I suppose there are some good use cases, but I enjoy driving.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday January 05, @09:18PM
Make that several somebodies. First one to prove their chip/system reduces accidents/fatalities in court will grab the gold ring.
Only question is, will the winner be due to superior tech, or superior lawyering?
I really suck at smalltalk. I just asked the woman cutting my hair what she did for a living.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday January 05, @09:25PM
12 RISC-V cores?
And Intel didn't make them switch to 80286 ?
A large Starlink satellite constellation will be a smashing success!