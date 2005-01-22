A new solar technology introduced yesterday at CES could bring power-producing roofs mainstream by relying on an old building material—nails.

For years, homeowners who wanted solar power have stripped their old roofs of shingles, added new ones, and then slapped large solar panels on top using sturdy frames. It's a model that works well, but it also creates a two-step process that engineers have been striving to simplify.

Plenty of companies have offered their own take on solar roofs, but so far, they've remained niche products. GAF Energy is hoping to change that with the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle that looks strikingly like typical asphalt shingles. But their key feature isn't so much that they emulate the look of asphalt shingles, but that they're installed in nearly the same way. Roofers can slap the flexible sheets down and nail the top strip to the roof, just like they do for traditional roofs.

By relying on the shingle installation process, GAF Energy is counting on the scale of the roofing industry to make solar more accessible. "The roofing ecosystem is 20–30 times larger than solar. In the United States, 200,000–300,000 people get a new solar system each year. Over 5 million get a new roof," Martin DeBono, CEO of GAF Energy, told Ars. "Our innovation is you now have a nailable solar roof, which fits the way that the majority of roofs are installed."

[...] The panels themselves are made out of monocrystalline PERC cells, which stands for "passivated emitter and rear contact," a type of construction that allows some of the photons that pass through the panel to be reflected back to it. That helps boost efficiency to 23 percent per cell, DeBono said. (He wouldn't say who their supplier is but made a point to say that they're not made in China.) The cells are fixed to a flexible substrate and topped with a hardened glass that'll withstand hail. The entire system can withstand hurricane-force winds up to 130 mph, and it's Class A fire rated. UL certified the shingles as both solar panels and roofing materials, a first, and they can be walked on like traditional shingles.