How to Grow Green Potassium Ferrioxalate Crystals From Iron Rust

posted by janrinok on Thursday January 06, @08:09AM
owl writes:

How to Grow Green Potassium Ferrioxalate Crystals from Iron Rust:

Potassium ferrioxalate[*] produces striking green crystals that are both beautiful and easy to grow.

Potassium ferrioxalate is a chemical that can be made from relatively common materials. You can prepare it by dissolving rust in oxalic acid, which is often used in cleaning, and then neutralizing the brown solution with potash (potassium carbonate).

The resultant solution will look bright green, and when it evaporates, crystals start to grow.

[*] Potassium ferrioxalate on Wikipedia which notes that it is: "Corrosive. Eye, respiratory and skin irritant."

Go on - try something different (carefully!) with the young ones.

