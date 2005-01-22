Potassium ferrioxalate[*] produces striking green crystals that are both beautiful and easy to grow.

Potassium ferrioxalate is a chemical that can be made from relatively common materials. You can prepare it by dissolving rust in oxalic acid, which is often used in cleaning, and then neutralizing the brown solution with potash (potassium carbonate).

The resultant solution will look bright green, and when it evaporates, crystals start to grow.