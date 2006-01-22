Apple Becomes First Company to Reach $3 Trillion Market Value
Apple becomes first company to reach $3 trillion market value:
It's official.
Shares of Apple Inc rose as much as 3 percent on Monday to trade at $182.88 – enough to secure the iPhone maker the coveted crown of becoming the first publically traded company on the planet to cross the $3 trillion market capitalization mark.
To put that into perspective, Apple's value now surpasses the nominal gross domestic products (GDPs) of six of the world's top 10 economies including the United Kingdom, India, France, Italy, Canada and South Korea.
Apple's rise has been relentless in recent years. Back in August 2018, it became the first United States firm to surpass $1 trillion in market value. It blew past the $2 trillion mark only two years later in August 2020. And thanks to the turbo-charged pandemic appetite for tech shares, it took roughly 17 months for Apple to reach the $3 trillion mark.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Thursday January 06, @04:58PM (1 child)
> Apple's value now surpasses the nominal gross domestic products (GDPs) of six of the world's top 10 economies
Revenue is $365.817B.
GDP is more like revenue than market value, so the comparison between market value and GDP is a bad one.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 06, @05:07PM
The market value of Apple is equivalent to 10 years of their current revenue, which is already likely a peak.
This is just more 'trick down' economics from the dudes jacking it at the top
As I'm sure most here know, Apple is not worth anywhere near that, it's valuation is likely to fluctuate a lot over the next 10 years, and if the past of other companies is any indication they could be bankrupt as easily as more wealthy in another 10 years.