A little over three years ago, Apple investors pushed the value of its shares above $1 trillion, making it the world's most highly valued tech company. Then, two years later, Apple stock rose so high that the company's value passed $2 trillion. Now, it's risen yet again, topping $3 trillion. As in $3,000,000,000,000.

Around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, Apple stock hit $182.86 per share, which when multiplied by the 16.4 billion shares outstanding, values Apple at about $3 trillion. That's more than the value of AT&T, Boeing, Coca-Cola, Comcast, Disney, Exxon, Ford, Goldman Sachs, IBM, McDonald's, Morgan Stanley, Netflix, Nike, and Walmart -- combined. The largely symbolic milestone comes as Apple's struggled to keep up with near-record demand for its devices amid the pandemic.

[...] In October, the tech giant warned investors that it was struggling with supply chain disruptions amid the coronavirus pandemic, which at the time amounted to as much as $6 billion in lost revenue. "We are optimistic about the future, especially as we see strong demand for new products," Apple CEO Tim Cook told analysts on a conference call back then.

Apple's market value moment marks another reminder of the company's unlikely turnaround from near bankruptcy in 1997 to one of the most influential companies on the planet. Part of how the company did that was by creating mass-market products like the iPod music player, iPhone and iPad, which went on to become leading devices in each of their competing markets.