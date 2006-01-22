from the what?-you-thought-it-was-over? dept.
Judges to decide whether Assange can appeal against extradition as he reaches 1,000 days in jail:
High Court judges are expected to decide within weeks whether to grant WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leave to appeal to the UK Supreme Court against a decision allowing his extradition to the US.
Ian Duncan Burnett, who is the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, and Lord Justice Holroyd are expected to decide whether to grant Assange leave to appeal extradition before the end of January.
The 50 year old today marked his 1,000th day in Belmarsh high security prison in South East London fighting extradition, and faces a maximum of 175 years in jail in the US if the extradition goes ahead – though prosecutors argue that jail time is likely to be lower.
Assange has been charged with 17 counts under the US Espionage Act 1917 for receiving and publishing classified government documents, and one count under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.
Assange's defence lawyers and press organisations argue that the case would set a precedent that would have a chilling effect on the freedom of the press if Assange is extradited, exposing journalists to the threat of extradition for publishing government documents.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 06, @07:23PM (3 children)
> a chilling effect on the freedom of the press
A chilling effect on those who play pretend as journalists, and no actual idea of Journalism.
"News of the World"'s phone-hacking was a scandal, and rightly pointed out of betraying the core values of Investigative Journalism that liberal democracies require.
Assange was doing the same. It could've been doing properly, but he is too much personality disorder to let it.
(Score: 4, Touché) by Runaway1956 on Thursday January 06, @07:31PM
What are these "core values" you speak of? I always thought "core values" for journalism meant telling people what is going on in the world.
Joe Manchin 2024?
(Score: 3, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 06, @07:39PM (1 child)
Do the high ethical standards of the authorities allow for machine gunning random guys from a helicopter? And machine gunning the first responders? Just trying to get a reference point for the high moral standards.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday January 06, @08:27PM
You obviously refer to the 'Collateral Murder' video. Those weren't "random guys" as you put it. That was an insurgent military unit, which had only minutes before, been engaged in a fire fight with US forces on the ground. The reporter in question was "embedded" with that military unit. He was praised internationally for being embedded into a military unit, just like American reporters are often embedded with US forces. Whatever else you may think of the video, you could be honest, and admit that those were soldiers, actively engaged with US forces on the day in question. Watch the video again, and count weapons. There are no less than 8 "assault rifles" in the video - and, the camera in use does resemble a shoulder rocket launcher.
Be honest, and we might have something to discuss here.
Joe Manchin 2024?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Thursday January 06, @07:30PM (10 children)
Everything about the persecution of Assange pisses me off.
Granted, Assange has taken some actions that weren't real smart - like hiding out in an embassy with no escape. But, not being real bright is not a crime. If it were, we'd have to incarcerate 3/4 of the world's population.
It amazes me how the mainstream media has allowed this to go on, without interceding on Julian's behalf. Every news media in the world should be clamoring outside the prison gates, filing amicus briefs, publishing daily stories on Julian's behalf.
Like it or not, Assange is a member of the press. You can't deny him that status just because you don't like what he reports, or how he reports it. FFS, I strongly disagree on his spin on 'Collateral Murder', but in a free world, you're allowed to disagree with any and all spins.
Freedom of the press has become a joke. You're only free to publish whatever the powers that be approve of.
Fuck Bush, "Can't we just drone him" Clinton, Obama, Trump, and Biden. All of them have failed us. Where's that pardon, Trump? How about you, Obama? Hellooooo Bush! Nothing from Sleepy Joe? All failures.
Assange will be the precedent used to harass, humiliate, stalk, and even assassinate any small time blogger, youtuber, tweeter, or whoever crosses a powerful government figure.
We should all be up in arms.
What would it take to free Assange? If 300,000,000 Americans petitioned Sleepy Joe, would he be pardoned? Hell no - the Ruling Class and the Establishment have to set an example.
Joe Manchin 2024?
(Score: 3, Informative) by Thexalon on Thursday January 06, @07:45PM
Why would it surprise you in the slightest?
Despite the high-minded talk about journalistic freedom and such, mainstream media companies have very little stake in the well-being of individual reporters and especially freelancers who don't actually work for them. Especially if caring about said people would offend sources they need to get "the story". If it's really truly hazardous to their well-being, you can be damn sure that MSNBC, CNN, Fox, the New York Times, etc won't touch the story.
And if you need further proof of this: "Collateral Murder" was among other things the death of a Reuters reporter in Iraq, and those big media companies filed protests but otherwise did absolutely nothing about it, because they were too busy covering the story of Jessica Lynch, allegedly being held captive but actually being treated by doctors for her injuries.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday January 06, @07:49PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 06, @08:17PM
Which is why the accusation was made.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday January 06, @08:01PM (4 children)
Why would Obama pardon someone who was never charged with a crime?
As the Obama DOJ Concluded, Prosecution of Julian Assange for Publishing Documents Poses Grave Threats to Press Freedom [theintercept.com]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday January 06, @08:11PM (3 children)
Some perspective. Obama knew, or should have known, that the government was going after Assange.
https://conservativedailypost.com/something-hide-obamas-refusal-pardon-assange-says-something-much-deeper/ [conservativedailypost.com]
Joe Manchin 2024?
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday January 06, @08:18PM (2 children)
So not only do the Dems need to clean up the Republican disasters that already happened they need to be able to see the future and clean up those messes too!
Hmm...seems a bit simpler to blame the administration that charged him with a crime for the fact that he was charged with a crime.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday January 06, @08:21PM
EVERY politician has an obligation to "see the future" as you put it. You're totally ignoring "can't we just drone him" Hillary. The best that can be said of Obama is, he restrained his more bloodthirsty dogs.
Joe Manchin 2024?
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday January 06, @08:27PM
And we can blame the current administration for the fact that he remains charged with a crime. Yes, the people in power are supposed to clean up the "republican" disaster, or they will be removed from power, or at least should be.
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Tokolosh on Thursday January 06, @08:13PM (1 child)
With smartphones in our hands, we are all reporters now. I don't see why there has to be a distinction between a reporter and an ordinary citizen. Reporters have rights related to freedom of the press, and everyone else has the same rights, too. Even if Assange is not a "reporter" (who gets to decide?), his persecution is still a damning indictment of the respective governments. We should all be very worried.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday January 06, @08:19PM
Thank you for explicitly pointing that out. I mentioned Youtubers and bloggers, but failed to mention that we are all potential journalists. Cellphones were the primary means of reporting and uncovering evidence in the Rittenhouse trial. Without cell phone videos, Kyle would have been railroaded into the state penitentiary.
The only difference between a citizen reporter and a card-carrying member of a news organization is, we don't belong to the Good Old Boy's club.
Joe Manchin 2024?