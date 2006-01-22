Stories
French Regulators to Fine Google and Facebook Combined $235 Million for Cookie Tracking

Friday January 07
French regulators to fine Google and Facebook combined $235 million for cookie tracking: report:

Google and Facebook are facing major fines in France for not making it easy enough for French users to reject technology that tracks cookies, according to a report from Politico on Wednesday.

Reporters from the outlet obtained documents that showed French tech regulator Commission Nationale de I'informatique et Des Libertés (CNIL) is planning to fine Google 150 million euros and Facebook 60 million euros for violating French data privacy rules.

CNIL says in the document that both companies will be fined another 100,000 euros per day if they do not resolve the issues within three months of the decision being issued. Politico noted that this applies to google.fr, youtube.fr and all of Facebook's platforms in France.

[...] European regulators have fined Google more than 8 billion euros for a variety of alleged anticompetitive practices and Google lost an appeal for one of the 2.42 billion euro fines in September.

  • (Score: 2) by stretch611 on Friday January 07, @03:36AM

    by stretch611 (6199) Subscriber Badge on Friday January 07, @03:36AM (#1210757)

    Cookie Tracking should be the one legal type of tracking... It is fairly easy to find out... pretty much any privacy plug in can detect and deal with it and all you have to do is remove the damn cookie.

    All the other tracking techniques should be made illegal. The ones that are not as easy to deal with.

