The case of the programs that were launched with impossible command line options
Several years ago, a bug was filed automatically due to a spike in failures in the Start menu with a new crash profile. Investigation of this bug was rather complicated, because the crash was “impossible”.
Then again, a lot of failures seem to be “impossible”, but the fact that they’re happening proves that it’s possible, and you just have to do some sleuthing and adopt a more creative mindset to figure them out.
One of the tools for investigating these types of failures is seeing what other programs are running at the time, or what other programs crashed shortly before or after the failure occurred. In this case, whenever the crash occurred, there was one specific third-party program running. This program billed itself as a utility that boosts your system’s gaming performance by terminating all processes it deemed to be non-essential. Its advertising copy calls out useless “productivity apps” as one of those non-essential processes. (Yeah, how dare you let a computer be used for productivity? Can’t you see I’m playing a game?)
Apparently, what happens that when the program detects that you’re playing a game, it runs around and simply terminates all the non-essential processes.
Were any Soylentils bit by this?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 07, @05:04PM
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Snotnose on Friday January 07, @05:23PM (2 children)
If my game needs more resources I close programs manually. One thing I hate about Windows is it's penchant for rebooting without asking permission, why would I install a program that does the same thing?
I guess stupid people have to keep stupiding.
I guess stupid people have to keep stupiding.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday January 07, @05:26PM (1 child)
And you're still using Windows? ;)
I understand this COMPLETELY!!! :(

(Score: 3, Informative) by Freeman on Friday January 07, @05:48PM
I recently gave Linux a month or so on my gaming computer. It wasn't a terrible experience. I did end up switching it back to Windows, because the few Steam VR games that I tried to launch, wouldn't work. Steam VR launched and Home loaded up just fine. Only issue is none of the games I tried worked. Kiddo likes VR Zoo and Summerfunland (Essentially a VR Carnival), so I just switched back to Windows. Which was easy, because I had just installed Liinux on an external SSD and was giving it a go. Other than the Steam VR hiccup, I was enjoying my Linux experience.
Forced Microsoft Account for Windows Login → Switch to Linux.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Gaaark on Friday January 07, @05:24PM (1 child)
She went to join up for a Zoom meeting with my son's Day Program (he's severely autistic) and Windows did an unexpected call --> a forced Windows update.
20 minutes later she was able to join the meeting.
Never happens to me, for some reason...hmmmm........oh yeah...Linux...



(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday January 07, @05:51PM
Windows won't force updates like that on Windows Professional, but I still keep getting the nag for Windows Hello. Part of the reason why I was giving Linux a shot on an external SSD. I may end up with a "Windows for One Machine" at my home with Linux on the rest, but at the moment, it's easier to just leave everything the way it is. Maybe next upgrade will be full Linux, we shall see.

(Score: 2) by richtopia on Friday January 07, @05:31PM
The blog post is really short, and the title only loosely relates to the topic. The conclusion was:
Back in Windows XP days I would manually stop explorer.exe without issue when playing a game with similar effect on the Task Bar. Launching explorer.exe through task manager would bring it back. However, it frees up a relatively trivial amount of memory, so even then I stopped bothering quickly.