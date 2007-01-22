Verizon Wireless plans to bring its 'Ultra Wideband 5G' service to more than 100 million people in the US later this month, delivering speeds of up to 1Gbps using C-Band spectrum.

5G networks will use a much more diverse range of spectrum than previous generations of mobile technology, with low-band frequencies like 700MHz offering wide coverage and high-band millimetre Wave (mmWave) delivering huge capacity over short distances.

Mid-range C-band 5G spectrum offers a compromise between these two desirable outcomes and will be a vital resource in the rollout of the high-speed networks.

Verizon used mmWave spectrum to become the first operator in the US to launch a commercial 5G service back in 2018 and, along with AT&T, T-Mobile, and US Wireless, won a licence for C-Band airwaves located between 3.7GHz and 3.98GHz in an auction earlier this year that raised $80 billion.