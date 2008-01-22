from the green-with-envy dept.
https://medium.com/@_sdc/how-apple-taught-its-users-to-hate-android-through-subtle-design-cues-518cd7eda80
If you use an iPhone, you might have noticed that SMS conversations (green-bubbles) are harder to read than iMessage conversations (blue bubbles). That's not by accident — in fact, green bubbles weren't always so difficult to read.
You've probably heard of the green and blue text message bubble colors inside the iOS Messages app. On an iPhone, normal SMS text messages are colored green, while iMessage (Apple's iPhone-exclusive chat platform) conversations are colored blue. Many iPhone users shun the "green bubble" due to the fewer features provided by SMS. If you own an iPhone, you may feel the same frustration when trying to read a green-bubble chat, as they often feel harder to read than blue-bubble chats. That's no accident.
To begin, we have to take a trip back to 2011. As you may know, iMessage, along with the signature blue bubble, didn't exist until the release of iOS 5. Before iMessage was introduced, every message in the Messages app was green, as the only messaging supported at the time was SMS. Once they added iMessage to the Messages application on iOS, the blue bubbles came along with it to help differentiate between iMessage and SMS. Given that the Messages app has stuck with the same green bubble/blue bubble differentiation, it may sound like the hatred towards SMS isn't related to the color at all. However, along the way from iOS 5 to now, a tiny design change opened a user-experience chasm between SMS conversations and iMessage ones. This isn't a story about about the green or blue colors themselves — rather, it's a story about contrast, and its astonishing impact on our perceptions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 09, @05:25AM
Never thought about it. My side of a text is white on green. The other person's is black on dark grey. Yet another reason to not get a smart phone, and not play their game. Don't need multi-party chat. Don't want it. Get off my lawn, my pleasant green bubble of grass, which is mine. Get off it.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by SomeGuy on Sunday January 09, @05:28AM
I haven't. But then again, I'm not a teenage girl.
So people are just now starting to figure out how Apple/cell phone companies are manipulating people. Good for these people, but there is much more.
Should I even ask how apple tries to make people feel about e-mail? Something that is not only available on all smartphones, but can be used on almost any kind of networked computing device - so clearly it must be eliminated.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 09, @05:31AM (1 child)
As a professional UI designer, both digital and tangible product, I can confirm I never would have let the green/white combo pass testing. Not only does it (as TFA says) violate Apple's own minimum contrast ratios, it's also subjectively fugly.
Less confident in the author's claim that it's malice, vs. convenient incompetence.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 09, @05:59AM
You missed the Wall Street Journal article about it:
https://appleinsider.com/articles/22/01/08/green-texts-in-imessages-nudges-teens-to-use-iphones [appleinsider.com]
https://archive.fo/uw5zN [archive.fo]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 09, @05:36AM
And that's why customizability matters. The thing that cannot be configured by the user will be exploited against the user. It can be seen in Windows, where power-hungry 3D card is a must-go now, even for displaying the flat user interface. It can be seen in Mac too, however, looking at their history this is what you usually get with Macs. The bad thing is that even in Linux / Open Source world, decades of ergonomics research went forgotten because GUIs must look "appealing" while they are counterproductive. Or are for touch screens.
I noticed that when I bought a new computer. Tried with the newest KDE, and their new file manager considered that it will be beautiful to display all folders full of images with live-generated thumbnails. Even this folder with >60K PNGs with microphotography results, 10MB each.
So after I killed the file manager as it used up a whole RAM, swap and temporary space for thumbnails, I returned to KDE3 fork.
The lack of customizability is the "f..k you" to the user. My dumbphone with simple 16-colour screen allows to change color themes. There is literally no reason to remove it except preparation to implement some "dark patterns".
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Sunday January 09, @05:50AM
I thought I liked Apple for being Apple. Now I feel finagled. Market forces make me feel so dirty.