PayPal confirms it's exploring the launch of its own stablecoin:
PayPal has been expanding its cryptocurrency business since it opened trading to all users in 2020. It allowed US customers to check out with cryptocurrency and increased its crypto buy limit over the past year. In the future, it might also offer a stablecoin of its own. Jose Fernandez da Ponte, SVP of crypto and digital currencies at PayPal, has confirmed to Bloomberg that the online payment provider is "exploring a stablecoin." He also said that the company will work closely with relevant regulators "if and when [it] seek[s] to move forward."
A developer named Steve Moser found hidden code and images for a "PayPal Coin" in the company's app and shared them with Bloomberg. Based on what he discovered, the PayPal Coin will be backed by the US dollar.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 09, @07:45PM
...in a rich man's world.
We need more Crypto stories and for God's sake, please post more NFT and blockchain stories too.
The sooner we all convert, the better right?
Disclaimer:
I have some Unicorn farts to sell.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Sunday January 09, @07:54PM (1 child)
Reminder: Corporations may legally bankrupt.
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 09, @08:32PM
But can't let the peon's do the same! Seriously, time to roll back corporate giveaways.
(Score: 1, Troll) by progo on Sunday January 09, @08:50PM
Most of the US dollars that exist were commanded into existence in the last 2 years. I don't think the word "stable" is appropriate, here.