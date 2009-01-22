Stories
PayPal Confirms It's Exploring the Launch of its Own Stablecoin

Sunday January 09, @07:01PM
PayPal confirms it's exploring the launch of its own stablecoin:

PayPal has been expanding its cryptocurrency business since it opened trading to all users in 2020. It allowed US customers to check out with cryptocurrency and increased its crypto buy limit over the past year. In the future, it might also offer a stablecoin of its own. Jose Fernandez da Ponte, SVP of crypto and digital currencies at PayPal, has confirmed to Bloomberg that the online payment provider is "exploring a stablecoin." He also said that the company will work closely with relevant regulators "if and when [it] seek[s] to move forward."

A developer named Steve Moser found hidden code and images for a "PayPal Coin" in the company's app and shared them with Bloomberg. Based on what he discovered, the PayPal Coin will be backed by the US dollar.

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 09, @07:45PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 09, @07:45PM (#1211301)

    ...in a rich man's world.

    We need more Crypto stories and for God's sake, please post more NFT and blockchain stories too.
    The sooner we all convert, the better right?
    Disclaimer:
    I have some Unicorn farts to sell.

  • (Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Sunday January 09, @07:54PM (1 child)

    by Mojibake Tengu (8598) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 09, @07:54PM (#1211302) Journal

    Reminder: Corporations may legally bankrupt.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 09, @08:32PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 09, @08:32PM (#1211310)

      But can't let the peon's do the same! Seriously, time to roll back corporate giveaways.

  • (Score: 1, Troll) by progo on Sunday January 09, @08:50PM

    by progo (6356) on Sunday January 09, @08:50PM (#1211313) Homepage

    Based on what he discovered, the PayPal Coin will be backed by the US dollar.

    Most of the US dollars that exist were commanded into existence in the last 2 years. I don't think the word "stable" is appropriate, here.

