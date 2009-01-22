from the spherical-cow[l]? dept.
"Invisibility Cloaks" May Soon Be Real: Creating Invisibility With Superconducting Materials:
Invisibility devices may soon no longer be the stuff of science fiction. A new study published in the De Gruyter journal Nanophotonics by lead authors Huanyang Chen at Xiamen University, China, and Qiaoliang Bao, suggests the use of the material Molybdenum Trioxide (a-MoO3) to replace expensive and difficult to produce metamaterials in the emerging technology of novel optical devices.
The idea of an invisibility cloak may sound more like magic than science, but researchers are currently hard at work producing devices that can scatter and bend light in such a way that it creates the effect of invisibility.
Thus far these devices have relied on metamaterials – a material that has been specially engineered to possess novel properties not found in naturally occurring substances or in the individual particles of that material – but the study by Chen and co-authors suggests the use of a-MoO3 to create these invisibility devices.
Possessing some unique properties, this material can provide an excellent platform for controlling energy flow.
[...] As a result, the study shows that hyperbolic materials such as a-MoO3 and Vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) could serve as a new basis for transformation optics, opening the possibility of photonic devices beyond invisibility concentrators, including improved infrared imaging and detection systems.
Journal Reference:
Tao Hou, Sicen Tao, Haoran Mu, et al. Invisibility concentrator based on van der Waals semiconductor α-MoO3 [open], Nanophotonics (DOI: 10.1515/nanoph-2021-0557)
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday January 10, @08:05AM
Just spray-paint "Remember Tiananmen" on the garment and watch how quickly the wearer disappears.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday January 10, @08:39AM (1 child)
Question remains just how invisible you are. Are we talking Frodo ala Lord of the Rings invisible (lets forget about that it was the ring and not the cloak)? Some generic sci-fi invisibility? Full on Star Trek Klingon cloaking device? Modern Stealth ships and aircraft (which are not really invisible to the naked eye but just harder to see on radar etc)?
So invisible to the naked eye or invisible to cameras or invisible to heat sensors etc? Will there be some kind of shimmer or other effect? Almost disappearing isn't invisible.
Also then how much of your entire body does the "cloak" need to cover? It will be strange if you see a pair of legs or a face just floating about on it's own. Depending on cloak they might not be full length, they have to be closed, they may or may not have a hood but there is no face cover.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday January 10, @08:45AM
My superpower is, if I stand very still without making any noise, I'm invisible to blind people.