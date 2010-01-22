from the computers-without-Alzheimers-department dept.
Mass production of revolutionary computer memory moves closer with ULTRARAM™ on silicon wafers for the first time
ULTRARAM™ is a novel type of memory with extraordinary properties. It combines the non-volatility of a data storage memory, like flash, with the speed, energy-efficiency and endurance of a working memory, like DRAM. To do this it utilises the unique properties of compound semiconductors, commonly used in photonic devices such as LEDS, laser diodes and infrared detectors, but not in digital electronics, which is the preserve of silicon.
[...] Now, in a collaboration between the Physics and Engineering Departments at Lancaster University and the Department of Physics at Warwick, ULTRARAM™ has been implemented on silicon wafers for the very first time.
Professor Manus Hayne of the Department of Physics at Lancaster, who leads the work said, “ULTRARAM™ on silicon is a huge advance for our research, overcoming very significant materials challenges of large crystalline lattice mismatch, the change from elemental to compound semiconductor and differences in thermal contraction.”
[...] Remarkably, the ULTRARAM™ on silicon devices actually outperform previous incarnations of the technology on GaAs compound semiconductor wafers, demonstrating (extrapolated) data storage times of at least 1000 years, fast switching speed (for device size) and program-erase cycling endurance of at least 10 million, which is one hundred to one thousand times better than flash.
So... are we approaching the point where we get a plug-in RAM storage module that can be used like nonvolatile RAM -- because it is nonvolatile? And when you've built complex data structures on it with RAM efficiency, you can unplug it and put it, and of course the data, on a shelf for later use?
Or just plug it into a computer when you need an extra 24 gigabytes of RAM to formally verify a category-theoretical theorem?
How would *you* like to use this?
Journal Reference:
Peter D. Hodgson, Dominic Lane, Peter J. Carrington, et al. ULTRARAM: A Low‐Energy, High‐Endurance, Compound‐Semiconductor Memory on Silicon [open], Advanced Electronic Materials (DOI: 10.1002/aelm.202101103)
(Score: 2) by Kell on Monday January 10, @11:21PM
If it's non-volatile, then it is effectively media. Like all media, its fate is to be used for porn.
Scientists ask questions. Engineers solve problems.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 10, @11:30PM
Bubble Memory!
Then in early 90's... IBM was playing with RAM with battery backup (24 to 48 hrs). I have that multiple machines in the office, today. Helps revent data lost and curuption on Raid arrays. In-flight changes are in that memory and I can pull it for the card and replace the card and keep right on going.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday January 10, @11:36PM
March 29, 2021: https://www.lancaster.ac.uk/news/-first-steps-towards-revolutionary-ultraram-memory-chips [lancaster.ac.uk]
If that's true, then the density and cost-per-bit should be more like NAND than DRAM. I didn't see that mentioned in the newer article. Merely having the non-volatility of flash is not that interesting.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 11, @12:18AM
I hope I can put some in my 2006 Thinkpad!
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday January 11, @12:21AM
Not just quantum computing, but these guys are going to put two wells of quantums at each gate. Awesome!! With three wells, we could have EXTREMERAM!
