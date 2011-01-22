from the Betteridge-says-"No" dept.
Can We Feed Billions of Ourselves Without Wrecking the Planet?
We are now producing more food more efficiently than ever, and there is plenty to go around for a human population of 7 billion. But it is coming at a drastic cost in environmental degradation, and the bounty is not reaching many people.
Sustainable Food Production, a new Earth Institute primer from Columbia University Press, explores how modern agriculture can be made more environmentally benign, and economically just. With population going to maybe 10 billion within 30 years, the time to start is now, the authors say.
The lead author is ecologist Shahid Naeem, director of the Earth Institute for Environmental Sustainability. He coauthored the book with former Columbia colleagues Suzanne Lipton and Tiff van Huysen.
This is an interesting interview with the author. Do you agree (or disagree) with his conclusions?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday January 11, @05:06PM
Isn't Soylent Green the answer to this problem?
Soylent Green is produced in small squares that fit easily in the hand and can be easily inserted into computer terminals on the USS Enterprise 1701. Kirk, Spock and McCoy are often seen carrying red, yellow and blue versions of these squares.
A large Starlink satellite constellation will be a smashing success!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 11, @05:09PM
Sure seems like it is...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 11, @05:11PM
Don't want to go vegetarian?
You should have supported overpopulation initiatives 50 years ago, and it's not like you weren't warned.