from the so-fast-you-can-answer-your-phone-before-somebody-calls dept.
Address digital baseband to unlock THz communications for 6G - Embedded.com:
In achieving the data rates required by 6G the most important part of the wireless signal processing enabling terahertz communications is likely to be the digital baseband. This article explores the developments in this area needed to address this.
Over the past 30 years, wireless technology has made tremendous leaps. Devices have become much smaller and are nearly ubiquitous. Dropped calls have become a thing of the past, while high-definition video routinely streams to our devices on demand. While we're aware of the beneficial technological evolutions that have taken place, the most transformational innovations are often those that users can't see because they take place behind the scenes, at the most foundational levels.
As we look to the next decade of 5G and 6G evolution, several emerging use cases will require data rates and bandwidth previously unimaginable, which means focus is now turning to terahertz (THz) communications as a means to achieving this goal. But there are technological challenges the leap to THz communications presents—and one of the most complex is digital baseband processing.
As the component where all wireless signal processing functions are computed, the digital baseband processor is the most computationally intensive part of a wireless system. Within the overall baseband chain, encoding and decoding processes are the most complex blocks that are found in almost every wireless system. To unlock the ultra-high data rates and high-frequency radio communications integral to 5G and future 6G technologies, it is vital to tackle the development of ultra-fast encoding and decoding for the baseband chipset, also known as channel coding, or forward-error-correction (FEC) technology.
And just how fast is ultra-fast? Think faster than 100 Gbps—a hundred times faster than today's 5G speeds. These terabyte-approaching speeds can only be achieved at ultra-high frequencies exceeding 100 GHz and above. This far surpasses the highest frequency millimeter wave spectrum in commercial use today.
Lot's more to discuss in the full article!
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday January 12, @04:04AM
Used to look like this [wikimedia.org]
That's about 500 THz, isn't it?
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM