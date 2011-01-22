Panasonic is introducing an optional four-day work week:
Panasonic is reportedly introducing an optional four-day work week for employees, allowing its workers to spend less time working and more time actually enjoying being alive. It's one more small push toward a better world where shorter working weeks are the norm.
Announced during an investor briefing on Friday, Panasonic will offer its workers a third day off per week, with Panasonic CEO Kusumi Yuki noting they may opt to further their studies, volunteer, or even work a side job. Last year, Japan's annual economic policy guidelines revealed the country would encourage employers to adopt four-day work weeks.
"We must support the wellbeing of our employees," said Kusumi, as reported by Nikkei Asia.
Hoping to facilitate better work-life balance in its workforce, the electronics manufacturer is also increasing flexibility by allowing more employees to work from home, and giving them the freedom to turn down job transfers that require them to move. It isn't clear whether these new policies will apply to all employees globally, nor whether hours or compensation will be adjusted to offset workers' reduced days.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 12, @08:32PM
At this point in my life I'd be on board with 4 x 10's rather than 5 x 8's. I don't think I would notice the two extra hours a day, especially since they would bump me more out of the prime commuting hours resulting in shorter commute times. So I don't think the two extra hours ends up being two extra hours to me, perhaps more like an extra hour and a half. If it was a choice between 5 x 8's or 4 x 10's, but being compensated at 4/5th of my salary, I'd have to think about it. Ten years ago I wouldn't want to trade the pay cut for the extra day, but it might be much more appealing now (I'm in the latter stages of my working career).