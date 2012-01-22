from the I-hope-it's-only-the-legs-half dept.
Omicron May Infect Half of Europeans Within Weeks, WHO Says:
More than half of Europe's population could become infected with omicron within weeks at current transmission speeds, a World Health Organization official said.
The fast-spreading variant represents a "west-to-east tsunami sweeping the region," Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, said in a briefing Tuesday.
He cited the Institute for Metrics and Health Assessment forecast that most Europeans could take it within the next six to eight weeks. The latest Covid surge has resulted in fewer symptomatic cases and lower death rates than in previous waves, fueling optimism that the pandemic may subside.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 13, @04:57AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 13, @05:18AM (3 children)
Not an expert here, but is this still a thing? Would this strain help develop that?
(Score: 3, Informative) by tekk on Thursday January 13, @05:22AM (1 child)
This largely depends on how good natural immunity is. Most of the studies so far afaik have said that vaccine coverage is pretty good but natural immunity tends to be more specific so variants are more likely to get around it (catching Wild, then catching Delta, then catching Omicron etc.)
If, for example, Omicron (which seems to be fairly mild) confers immunity to some theoretical nastier variant then it might be possible to get to herd immunity by way of basically uncontrolled inoculation. This is basically how pandemics worked in the past as far as I can tell: we're getting closer to the end of Covid as a pandemic if others in the last few centuries are an example: they mostly burn themselves out within 5 years or so. Of course we're a lot more connected globally than we were back then, so we'll see how it plays out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 13, @05:44AM
Cholera, Polio, HIV didn't burn out in 5 years.
Influenza didn't - it just recombines so much that we don't consider it the same disease year after year.
Beware whatever source is pushing these ideas to you. They are wrong, whether intentionally maliciously, or simply incompetently.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 13, @05:42AM
Herd immunity via exposure to the pathogen is not a thing. Because of mutagenesis, which is fast enough in the immunorobust population, but which is also greatly accelerated in some immunocompromised people, in particular late stage HIV with out medication.
So if everyone gets immunity from exposure, the # of mutation events will be so high that some of those will create strains with immune evasion against the ancestral strain.
Herd immunity is only possible from nonpathogenic exposure - vaccines.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 13, @05:20AM (2 children)
Whaaat?
First, a higher asymptomatic rate means MORE spread, as those people are less likely to test and isolate, and more likely to end up being a high-N spreader.
Second, asymptomatic cases still have extremely high rates of Long COVID, which we don't expect to "subside" in many or even most patients.
Some reports suggest as low as 20% of asymptomatic people will experience Long COVID (citation: https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-07-covid-quarter-covid-patients-symptomatic.html) [medicalxpress.com] but it looks like the reality is that it's a soft curve, not a hard elbow, and getting a diagnosis will just mean your symptoms are "bad enough" - but everyone should expect permanent downstream impact, just like they should if they were in a coma for 2 months (atrophying) or ate bad mushrooms (kidney and liver impairment).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 13, @05:49AM
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Thursday January 13, @05:50AM
I might be a bit slow here, but if you're asymptomatic, then you wouldn't have any Long Covid symptoms either, would you?