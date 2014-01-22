Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

"Havana Syndrome": U.S. Baffled After New Cases in Europe

posted by martyb on Saturday January 15, @12:44AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the curiouser-and-curiouser dept.
News

takyon writes:

'Havana syndrome': US baffled after new cases in Europe

Four more US diplomats working in Geneva and Paris have fallen ill with a suspected neurological illness known as "Havana syndrome", US media report. Three diplomats became sick in the Swiss city and one in the French capital last summer, with some 200 people affected over five years.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the American government was working to get to the bottom of the mystery. There are fears an adversary may have targeted diplomats with microwaves. Mr Blinken said the issue had been raised with Russia but no determination had been made.

[...] A more innocent, but also unproven, theory is that those who got sick suffered from a mass condition brought on by some stressful underlying situation.

Original Submission


«  Elizabeth Holmes to Face Maximum of 80 Years in Prison when She’s Sentenced in September
"Havana Syndrome": U.S. Baffled After New Cases in Europe | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.