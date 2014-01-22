from the cyberpolish dept.
Ukraine is hit by a massive cyberattack that targeted government websites [Dated 14 Jan.]
Dozens of Ukrainian government sites have been hit by an ominous cyberattack, with hackers warning people to "be afraid and expect the worst."
The attack took over websites of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cabinet of ministers and security and defense council, posting a message on screens in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish that read: "Ukrainian! All your personal data was uploaded to the public network. All data on the computer is destroyed, it is impossible to restore it."
"All information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worst. This is for your past, present and future," the hackers said.
"As a result of a massive cyber attack, the websites of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a number of other government agencies are temporarily down," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Twitter. "Our specialists have already started restoring the work of IT systems, and the cyberpolice has opened an investigation."
First on CNN: US intelligence indicates Russia preparing operation to justify invasion of Ukraine
The US has information that indicates Russia has prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine, a US official told CNN on Friday, in an attempt to create a pretext for an invasion.
The official said the US has evidence that the operatives are trained in urban warfare and in using explosives to carry out acts of sabotage against Russia's own proxy forces.
[...] The US intelligence finding comes after a week's worth of diplomatic meetings between Russian and Western officials over Russia's amassing of tens of thousands of troops along Ukraine's border. But the talks failed to achieve any breakthroughs, as Russia would not commit to de-escalating and American and NATO officials said Moscow's demands -- including that NATO never admit Ukraine into the alliance -- were non-starters.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 15, @11:00AM (1 child)
Maybe what we are fed in the media is all orchestrated?
The economic impacts of war are well known and so are probably being considered behind secret meetings.
Wars cause massive economic losses due to:
-damage to buildings and infrastructure,
-a declining working population,
-consumer and investor uncertainty,
-inflation,
-and increases in national debt.
BUT
Government spending on wars can
-stimulate national economies in the short term, particularly through spending on military and health care.
-create new jobs to build back infrastructure
-reduce population burden
Case in point, most American wars followed economic booms, (except the Gulf War which followed a recession).
We also get technology,
GPS, radar, microwave, rocket science, cell phones, weather forecasting, and modern air travel.
If it weren't for wars, we might not even have the internet
And without Revolutionary War, the United States of America wouldn't even exist.
(pay up bitches, the King of England wants his due!)
War can also stimulate a sense of national unity and shared identity.. 9/11?
Humans have been at war for 90% of history, tragic as it is, maybe those in power are considering the pros and cons.
Greed will most likely prevail, after all a 10 Trillion Dollars per year Arms industry is a hungry child to feed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 15, @11:25AM
That's depressing..
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday January 15, @11:34AM
In Russia, prepositions something something...
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---