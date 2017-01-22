The UK Government is reportedly preparing a PR blitz against end-to-end encryption:
Meta recently said that it would implement end-to-end encryption in Facebook Messenger and Instagram by 2023, despite strong opposition from governments in the UK and elsewhere. However, the UK Home Office is reportedly planning an ad campaign to mobilize public opinion against end-to-end encryption using what critics called "scaremongering" tactics, according to a report from Rolling Stone.
The UK government plans to team up with charities and law enforcement agencies on a public relations blitz created by M&C Saatchi advertising agency, the report states. The aim of the campaign is to relay a message that end-to-end encryption could hamper efforts to curb child exploitation online.
"We have engaged M&C Saatchi to bring together the many organizations who share our concerns about the impact end-to-end encryption would have on our ability to keep children safe," a Home Office spokesperson told Rolling Stone in a statement. The government has allocated £534,000 ($730,500) for the blitz, according to a letter sent from the Home Office in response to a freedom of information request.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 18, @10:49AM (2 children)
Conservatives love to project how "the left" wish to impose Stalinesque authoritarianism upon their people.
But here we are, "the right" want to spy on you. Any old excuse, be it terrorists or kiddy-fiddling royals will do to take away your freedoms.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Tuesday January 18, @10:53AM (1 child)
In the words of Michael Howard "The innocent having nothing to hide"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 18, @10:59AM
Tell that to the mothers of the Plaza de Mayo, who have maintained a vigil for decades in Buenos Aires for their kids that disappeared under Argentina's military junta.
Assumes your government isn't tyrannous.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday January 18, @10:51AM (1 child)
So end-to-end encryption will be denied police and kiddie porn investigators too, meaning their stash of photo evidence will be transmitted in the clear also. Or hackers with the key to the backdoor will be able to have at it too.
Or does the ban on end-to-end encryption only apply to everybody else?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 18, @10:53AM
Prince Andrew caused quite a stir.
(Score: 3, Touché) by DrkShadow on Tuesday January 18, @10:53AM (1 child)
I thought this argument was, like, soo~ 2001. Didn't they move onto terrorists? Now it's back to thinking of the children?
Do these things go in cycles? Are we going to have a red-scare again next? or the pot smokers being a problem first?
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Tuesday January 18, @11:14AM
Anyone got a box of leftover clipper chips to offer to HM Government?