It's time to ditch the CV: Why tech recruiters are changing how they hire:
More than half of recruiters are open to the idea of eliminating CVs from the hiring process in favour of an increase in skills-based assessments.
That's according to a survey conducted by developer hiring platform CodinGame and technical interview platform CoderPad, which found that recruiters are increasingly wary of the limitations of resumes and other traditional hiring techniques when trying to identify skilled candidates.
The survey argued that removing CVs from the hiring process would help open up the talent pool and make recruitment more diverse. Two-thirds (66%) of technology recruiters said bias is an issue in hiring, with resumes regarded as "a major contributory factor".
[...] Amanda Richardson, CEO of CoderPad, believes the hiring system is broken. "Part of what we're seeing is there are still companies that not only demand a computer science degree, they demand a computer science degree from one of five schools, or someone who's worked at one of five companies," Richardson tells ZDNet.
"No matter how you cut it...there just aren't that many bodies coming into the workforce. The opportunity to be smart about how you're recruiting, looking for skills and walking away from some of those traditional steps, is really a huge culture shift."
The argument for skills-based assessment tools centres on the idea that they remove bias in hiring by allowing employers to determine a candidate's suitability based on their performance alone, as opposed to any information contained within the candidate's CV that could influence a hiring manager's employment decisions.
Thanks to growing interest in coding and the proliferation of coding bootcamps, a computer science degree is no longer a prerequisite for a career in software development. That said, having a formal qualification certainly helps, and a number of major technology firms still insist on their employees having a fundamental grasp of programming theory.
"Both Stanford and MIT teach a class called 'How to Pass the Technical Interview' for credit," says Richardson.
"There's something broken in the world when you're taking a class on how to get the job at arguably the most highly qualified specialized schools in the country."
The good news is that, with technology jobs becoming increasingly platform-based, more companies are willing to hire candidates who can show aptitude in software tools, programming languages and frameworks used by the business.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by MostCynical on Monday January 17, @08:38PM (1 child)
Can you code?
not impossible to automate, but not easy
things that are hard to automate:
Can you work well with others?
Can you explain how you can do the work we need you to do?
HR hiring people take the key words from the job description and feed them into online systems like linkedin, seek, jobfinder...if they find 10 or 15 'matches', they invite those people to interview
OR they get a job agency to do this bit, and just interview the 3 or 5 short-listed candidates sent by the agency.
This short listing fundamentally requires the keyword bingo/resume matching.
once you have your shortlist, HR, the line manager, the team lead and maybe a separate pile of management types will all either want to interview (ideally, all at once, but rolling interviews over months are not uncommon)
Adding 'testing' to this will just mean the short list is even shorter, and, when no one suitable is found (because the testing was very good at weeding out people who don'tt 'just do it the way the test required it be done') they will start all over again...
"I guess once you start doubting, there's no end to it." -Batou, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Frosty Piss on Monday January 17, @09:16PM
None of the local candidates qualified. Call India.