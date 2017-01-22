The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has been preparing the giant Space Launch System (SLS) for its maiden flight, set for March.

Last month, it identified a glitch with an onboard engine controller. But the component has now been replaced and all four engine controllers performed well in tests last week. They act as the "brains" for each of the powerful RS-25 engines, which help propel the SLS into orbit, communicating with the rocket to provide precision control of the engine and diagnose any problems.

But last week, all the controllers were powered up and performed as expected while engineers put them through their paces in further testing.

The SLS is housed in the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at Nasa's Kennedy Space Center, in Florida. When the Orion spacecraft is stacked on top, the full system stands 98m (322ft) high - taller than the Statue of Liberty. This version of the SLS will generate a whopping 8,800,000lb (39.1meganewtons) of thrust.